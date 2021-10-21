Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results
TRIAL 1
1 High Limit
2 Fantastic
3 Clarton Supreme (S Shafrizal)
4 Attila (M Kellady)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 1/2 (1min 02.02 sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Dinar (PH Seow)
2 Knight Love (M Lerner)
3 Bright Almighty (CC Wong)
4 Our Final Offer (K Hakim)
5 Rambo (D Beasley)
6 Diamond Mine (WH Kok)
7 Lucky Jincheng (M Zaki)
Margins and time: Shd, 10, ns, 1, shd (1:01.38)
TRIAL 3
1 Sacred Rebel
2 Lim's Dream (Beasley)
3 Starlight (L Beuzelin)
4 The Marksman (Kellady)
5 Legacy Excel (I Saifudin)
6 Run And Run
7 Per Inpower (S John)
Margins and time: Shd, 51/2, 43/4, 1/2, 23/4, 91/2 (59.85 sec)
TRIAL 4
1 Tax Free (Saifudin)
2 Red Ocean (Kellady)
3 Den Of Thieves (Wong)
4 Gold Zest
5 Lim's Straight (Beasley)
6 Lady Sprintbok
Margins and time: 51/4, 1/2, hd, 2, shd (1:01.10)
