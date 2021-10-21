Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

Oct 21, 2021 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 High Limit

2 Fantastic

3 Clarton Supreme (S Shafrizal)

4 Attila (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 1/2 (1min 02.02 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Dinar (PH Seow)

Test done, full marks to Dinar
Racing

Test done, full marks to Dinar

Related Stories

Hold Atlantean in reserve

Kellady gets to ride Burridge’s Tiger

Willow's Wish is for four in a row

2 Knight Love (M Lerner)

3 Bright Almighty (CC Wong)

4 Our Final Offer (K Hakim)

5 Rambo (D Beasley)

6 Diamond Mine (WH Kok)

7 Lucky Jincheng (M Zaki)

Margins and time: Shd, 10, ns, 1, shd (1:01.38)

TRIAL 3

1 Sacred Rebel

2 Lim's Dream (Beasley)

3 Starlight (L Beuzelin)

4 The Marksman (Kellady)

5 Legacy Excel (I Saifudin)

6 Run And Run

7 Per Inpower (S John)

Margins and time: Shd, 51/2, 43/4, 1/2, 23/4, 91/2 (59.85 sec)

TRIAL 4

1 Tax Free (Saifudin)

2 Red Ocean (Kellady)

3 Den Of Thieves (Wong)

4 Gold Zest

5 Lim's Straight (Beasley)

6 Lady Sprintbok

Margins and time: 51/4, 1/2, hd, 2, shd (1:01.10)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING