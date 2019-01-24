Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Siam MP (G Boss)
2 Winning Hobby (M Rodd)
3 Vittoria Perfetta (V Duric)
4 Lim's Craft (D Moor)
5 Bushido (M Lerner)
6 Stella Polare (I Azhar)
7 Meteor Loui
Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 13/4, 1/2, 71/2, 10 1/2 (1min01.35sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Sacred Croix (B Woodworth)
2 Archie (B Vorster)
3 Cru Bourgeois (Duric)
4 JK Flash
5 Pavarotti (Rodd)
6 The Iceman (Moor)
7 Lim's Ray (T See)
Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, 11/4, 1/2, 1 (1:01.98)
TRIAL 3
1 KA Chance (R Zawari)
2 Sacred Rebel (Woodworth)
3 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff)
4 Eye Guy (Boss)
5 Hostwin Queen (S Shafrizal)
6 Orient Express (S Noh)
7 Smiling Proud (MM Firdaus)
8 Rich Fortune
Margins and time: Hd, 13/4, 4, hd, 21/2, nk, ns (1:01.27)
TRIAL 4
1 Mascot (Firdaus)
2 Elite Tripleeight (R Iskandar)
3 Hardcore (Rodd)
4 Queen Of Queens (Noh)
5 Parador (Moor)
6 Big Regards (Yusoff)
7 Public Confidence
Margins and time: Shd, 63/4, 11/2, hd, 21/2, 11/4 (1:02.39)
TRIAL 5
1 Countofmontecristo (Boss)
2 Blizzard (Moor)
3 Elite Invincible (Woodworth)
4 Turf Princess (Iskandar)
5 Mr Clint (B Thompson)
6 Prince Pegasus
7 Dicton (Rodd)
Margins and time: 11/4, 1, 4, 1/2, 4, 3 (1:00.96)
TRIAL 6
1 Charger
2 Quarter Back (Moor)
3 Dee Dee D'Or (Boss)
4 What's New (Rodd)
5 Star Emperor (S John)
6 Viola Da Terra (Thompson)
7 Gold Reward (N Zyrul)
8 Letitgo (Noh)
Margins and time: Hd, 1, shd, 23/4, 31/2, 1/2, 11/4 (1:01.02)
TRIAL 7
1 Jomo (Moor)
2 Sun General (Iskandar)
3 Satellite Winner (TH Koh)
4 Storm Ryker
5 King Zoustar (Thompson)
6 Bartimaeus (Woodworth)
7 Sportscaster
Margins and time: 11/2, hd, 3/4, 11/4, 41/4, hd (1:00.74)
TRIAL 8
1 Foresto (Iskandar)
2 My Big Boss (Moor)
3 Crouching Sun (Thompson)
4 Kokoni (A Syhir)
5 Satellite Kingdom (I Saifudin)
6 Smart Racer (Boss)
7 Lim's Rhythm
Margins and time: 1, 1, hd, hd, 33/4, 41/4 (1:01.85)
