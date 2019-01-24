Racing

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Jan 24, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Siam MP (G Boss)

2 Winning Hobby (M Rodd)

3 Vittoria Perfetta (V Duric)

4 Lim's Craft (D Moor)

5 Bushido (M Lerner)

6 Stella Polare (I Azhar)

Trainer Michael Clements.
Racing

Lucky 13 for 'Elena'

Related Stories

Hong Kong top jockey turns to training

New king on show after coronation

Wednesday's Hong Kong Results

7 Meteor Loui

Margins and time: Hd, 21/4, 13/4, 1/2, 71/2, 10 1/2 (1min01.35sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Sacred Croix (B Woodworth)

2 Archie (B Vorster)

3 Cru Bourgeois (Duric)

4 JK Flash

5 Pavarotti (Rodd)

6 The Iceman (Moor)

7 Lim's Ray (T See)

Margins and time: 1/2, 11/2, 11/4, 1/2, 1 (1:01.98)

TRIAL 3

1 KA Chance (R Zawari)

2 Sacred Rebel (Woodworth)

3 Itoldyouso (F Yusoff)

4 Eye Guy (Boss)

5 Hostwin Queen (S Shafrizal)

6 Orient Express (S Noh)

7 Smiling Proud (MM Firdaus)

8 Rich Fortune

Margins and time: Hd, 13/4, 4, hd, 21/2, nk, ns (1:01.27)

TRIAL 4

1 Mascot (Firdaus)

2 Elite Tripleeight (R Iskandar)

3 Hardcore (Rodd)

4 Queen Of Queens (Noh)

5 Parador (Moor)

6 Big Regards (Yusoff)

7 Public Confidence

Margins and time: Shd, 63/4, 11/2, hd, 21/2, 11/4 (1:02.39)

TRIAL 5

1 Countofmontecristo (Boss)

2 Blizzard (Moor)

3 Elite Invincible (Woodworth)

4 Turf Princess (Iskandar)

5 Mr Clint (B Thompson)

6 Prince Pegasus

7 Dicton (Rodd)

Margins and time: 11/4, 1, 4, 1/2, 4, 3 (1:00.96)

TRIAL 6

1 Charger

2 Quarter Back (Moor)

3 Dee Dee D'Or (Boss)

4 What's New (Rodd)

5 Star Emperor (S John)

6 Viola Da Terra (Thompson)

7 Gold Reward (N Zyrul)

8 Letitgo (Noh)

Margins and time: Hd, 1, shd, 23/4, 31/2, 1/2, 11/4 (1:01.02)

TRIAL 7

1 Jomo (Moor)

2 Sun General (Iskandar)

3 Satellite Winner (TH Koh)

4 Storm Ryker

5 King Zoustar (Thompson)

6 Bartimaeus (Woodworth)

7 Sportscaster

Margins and time: 11/2, hd, 3/4, 11/4, 41/4, hd (1:00.74)

TRIAL 8

1 Foresto (Iskandar)

2 My Big Boss (Moor)

3 Crouching Sun (Thompson)

4 Kokoni (A Syhir)

5 Satellite Kingdom (I Saifudin)

6 Smart Racer (Boss)

7 Lim's Rhythm

Margins and time: 1, 1, hd, hd, 33/4, 41/4 (1:01.85)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING