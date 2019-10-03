Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results
TRIAL 1
1 Healthy Star (J Powell)
2 From The Navy (V Duric)
3 Circuit Star (A Collett)
4 Aliceinwonderland (B Woodworth)
Margins and time: 12, 2¼, 1¼ (1min 00.90sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Pearl King
2 On The Razz (I Amirul)
3 Sacred Accord (Woodworth)
4 Rule The World (Duric)
5 Rise Of Empire (M Kellady)
6 Lim's Rhythm (AB Riduan)
7 Voluminous (K A'Isisuhairi)
Margins and time: Ns, ns, 1¾, shd, 1¼, 1½ (1:02.07)
TRIAL 3
1 Mr Rockwell (Collett)
2 Be Bee (Powell)
3 Fire Dragon (Riduan)
4 Lionrockspirit (L Beuzelin)
5 Elite Excalibur (JP Van der Merwe)
Margins and time: Shd, nk, 6¾, hd (1:02.26)
TRIAL 4
1 Sir Isaac (Merwe)
2 Mr Dujardin (Powell)
3 River Ruby (Duric)
4 Cause To Fly (Amirul)
Margins and time: ½, ½, 2 (1:02.08)
Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Superten
RACE 4: She's The One
RACE 5: Heart Of Courage
RACE 6: Prince Ferdinand
RACE 9: Atlantean
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Ma Bao Bao
RACE 3: Hardcore
RACE 4: Pacific Dragon
RACE 6: Thoth Warrior
RACE 7: Galileo's Approach
RACE 10: Caorunn
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now