Tuesday's Kranji barrier trials results

Sir Issac beating Mr Dujardin and River Ruby in Trial 4. PHOTO: STC
Oct 03, 2019 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Healthy Star (J Powell)

2 From The Navy (V Duric)

3 Circuit Star (A Collett)

4 Aliceinwonderland (B Woodworth)

Margins and time: 12, 2¼, 1¼ (1min 00.90sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Pearl King

2 On The Razz (I Amirul)

3 Sacred Accord (Woodworth)

4 Rule The World (Duric)

5 Rise Of Empire (M Kellady)

6 Lim's Rhythm (AB Riduan)

7 Voluminous (K A'Isisuhairi)

Margins and time: Ns, ns, 1¾, shd, 1¼, 1½ (1:02.07)

TRIAL 3

1 Mr Rockwell (Collett)

2 Be Bee (Powell)

3 Fire Dragon (Riduan)

4 Lionrockspirit (L Beuzelin)

5 Elite Excalibur (JP Van der Merwe)

Margins and time: Shd, nk, 6¾, hd (1:02.26)

TRIAL 4

1 Sir Isaac (Merwe)

2 Mr Dujardin (Powell)

3 River Ruby (Duric)

4 Cause To Fly (Amirul)

Margins and time: ½, ½, 2 (1:02.08)

Withdrawals for Singapore races

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Superten

RACE 4: She's The One

RACE 5: Heart Of Courage

RACE 6: Prince Ferdinand

RACE 9: Atlantean

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Ma Bao Bao

RACE 3: Hardcore

RACE 4: Pacific Dragon

RACE 6: Thoth Warrior

RACE 7: Galileo's Approach

RACE 10: Caorunn

