Tuesday’s Kranji trial results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

TRIAL 1

1 Sea Dragon (TH Koh)

2 Try Mak Mak ( K A'Isisuhairi)

3 Adipson (WH Kok)

4 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)

5 Newton (B Thompson)

6 Wins (K Nuh)

Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 31/2, 11/2 (1min 00.30sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Hero King (J Powell)

2 Ocean Crossing (R Iskandar)

3 Yulong Holy Flying (Thompson)

4 Lord Of Light (MM Firdaus)

5 Wildfire (R Zawari)

6 Eastern Victory (M Nizar)

7 I Am The One (M Kellady)

8 Miss Michelle (D Moor)

Margins and time: 11/4, 33/4, nk, 31/4, , 23/4, 31/4, 3/4 (1:00.35)

TRIAL 3

1 Red Rover (Zawari)

2 Pole Paradise (J See)

3 Chalaza (Kok)

4 Siam MP (J Azzopardi)

5 Red Roar (B Woodworth)

6 Southern Spur (F Yusoff)

7 Nimble (Powell)

8 Clarton Super (CC Wong)

Margins and time: Ns, 23/4, 13/4, 11/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.46)