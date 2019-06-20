Tuesday’s Kranji trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Sea Dragon (TH Koh)
2 Try Mak Mak ( K A'Isisuhairi)
3 Adipson (WH Kok)
4 Fort Mustang (M Lerner)
5 Newton (B Thompson)
6 Wins (K Nuh)
Margins and time: 13/4, 1, 31/2, 11/2 (1min 00.30sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Hero King (J Powell)
2 Ocean Crossing (R Iskandar)
3 Yulong Holy Flying (Thompson)
4 Lord Of Light (MM Firdaus)
5 Wildfire (R Zawari)
6 Eastern Victory (M Nizar)
7 I Am The One (M Kellady)
8 Miss Michelle (D Moor)
Margins and time: 11/4, 33/4, nk, 31/4, , 23/4, 31/4, 3/4 (1:00.35)
TRIAL 3
1 Red Rover (Zawari)
2 Pole Paradise (J See)
3 Chalaza (Kok)
4 Siam MP (J Azzopardi)
5 Red Roar (B Woodworth)
6 Southern Spur (F Yusoff)
7 Nimble (Powell)
8 Clarton Super (CC Wong)
Margins and time: Ns, 23/4, 13/4, 11/2, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.46)
