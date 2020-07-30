Tuesday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
RACE 1
Black Is Power canter/39.8. Determinetostrike canter/38.9.
Miracle Wei Wei gallop.
Red Rackham 39. Barker Road Kid 38.5. Ready To Strike canter/38.6. D'Great Elegance canter/38.9.
RACE 2
Ami Eleven canter/37. Mr O'Reilly 42.5. Elite Gustavo 38.5. Magical Talent canter/40. Relic Warrior 43.6.
Bullish Luck 43. Lady Liberty 39.
RACE 3
Sparkle Lot 41. Trinity Up 38.7. Jet Twenty canter/36.4.
RACE 4
Nicator pace work. Taffetas canter/pace work. Rainbow Fish * canter/40.8.
Chips barrier/36.6. Good Job * canter/34.8. Marea Negro 35.8.
RACE 5
Selangor Star * canter/34.8.
God Helps Me canter/38.
Moment Of Justice gallop. Fusion Power 41. Dragon High * 36.5.
Winged Foot canter/pace work.
Sorbeta canter/gallop. Race For Fame 40.
RACE 6
Maybe 38.4. Nevertheless canter/38.2. Trinity Glamour 39.5. D'Great Swift canter/pace work. Yulong Honor canter/38.
RACE 7
D'Great Rise canter/38. Tarzan 38.5.
JJ Star * barrier/37.
RACE 8
Commodore Lincoln canter/37.9.
M Seven canter/40. Maple Rising gallop.
RACE 9
Nova Spirit * 38. Sunny barrier/36.8.
Lim's Master canter/36.4. Berlinetta barrier/36.8. E Supreme 43.6. Snaggle Puss canter/40. Yulong Holy Flying canter/pace work.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Come And Take All * 39. Ready To Sevenluck canter/41.5. Wow 38. Spin Fire pace work. Mighty Phoenix 41. Perfect Girl barrier/37. Dayflirt 36.
RACE 2
Nova Ranger * canter/37.4. Sena Seventeen * 38.2. Crazy Dreams canter/38.8. Panca Delima 38.2. Smart Investment * 36.6. Time To Harvest * 38.2. Goodfellas canter/pace work.
RACE 3
Jabbar canter/38.5. Chinese Tea * 37.8. Roc That 40.7. Happy Box Six canter/pace work. Sand Bank barrier/36.8. Tarzan Boy canter/39.1. Pratt Street 44.8.
RACE 4
Sena Sixtynine * 38.2. Call Me Invincible 37.4. Trinity Royal pace work. D'Great Love canter/37.2.
RACE 5
The Dodger 38. Dazzling Speed 43.5. Magni canter/pace work.
RACE 6
Director * 37.5. Star Genius 41.
Be Safe barrier/36.8.
Slow work: White Chin H.
RACE 7
Super Winner canter/pace work.
D'Great Conqueror canter/37.7.
Marine Treasure 42.5.
RACE 8
Inniminyminemow 36.5. Why Not 40.4. Cerdan pace work. Sena Fortythree canter/37.4. Thank You Boss 36.4.
RACE 9
Stick Seeker 38.2. Secret Win pace work. Rising Glory * barrier/37.4.
RACE 10
Kyo canter/pace work. Sha Na Na pace work. Baoye Champion * barrier/37.
Slow work: First Success H.
RACE 11
First Command * canter/37.4. Time To Invest * 36.6. Voyager 39.6. Wonder BB canter/40.9. Trinity Honor pace work.
RACE 12
Hero Champion pace work. Fledgeling canter/39.8. Frances * 39.1. Red Sapphire canter/38.3.
