Tuesday's Kuala Lumpur Trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

RACE 1

Black Is Power canter/39.8. Determinetostrike canter/38.9.

Miracle Wei Wei gallop.

Red Rackham 39. Barker Road Kid 38.5. Ready To Strike canter/38.6. D'Great Elegance canter/38.9.

RACE 2

Ami Eleven canter/37. Mr O'Reilly 42.5. Elite Gustavo 38.5. Magical Talent canter/40. Relic Warrior 43.6.

Bullish Luck 43. Lady Liberty 39.

RACE 3

Sparkle Lot 41. Trinity Up 38.7. Jet Twenty canter/36.4.

RACE 4

Nicator pace work. Taffetas canter/pace work. Rainbow Fish * canter/40.8.

Chips barrier/36.6. Good Job * canter/34.8. Marea Negro 35.8.

RACE 5

Selangor Star * canter/34.8.

God Helps Me canter/38.

Moment Of Justice gallop. Fusion Power 41. Dragon High * 36.5.

Winged Foot canter/pace work.

Sorbeta canter/gallop. Race For Fame 40.

RACE 6

Maybe 38.4. Nevertheless canter/38.2. Trinity Glamour 39.5. D'Great Swift canter/pace work. Yulong Honor canter/38.

RACE 7

D'Great Rise canter/38. Tarzan 38.5.

JJ Star * barrier/37.

RACE 8

Commodore Lincoln canter/37.9.

M Seven canter/40. Maple Rising gallop.

RACE 9

Nova Spirit * 38. Sunny barrier/36.8.

Lim's Master canter/36.4. Berlinetta barrier/36.8. E Supreme 43.6. Snaggle Puss canter/40. Yulong Holy Flying canter/pace work.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

RACE 1

Come And Take All * 39. Ready To Sevenluck canter/41.5. Wow 38. Spin Fire pace work. Mighty Phoenix 41. Perfect Girl barrier/37. Dayflirt 36.

RACE 2

Nova Ranger * canter/37.4. Sena Seventeen * 38.2. Crazy Dreams canter/38.8. Panca Delima 38.2. Smart Investment * 36.6. Time To Harvest * 38.2. Goodfellas canter/pace work.

RACE 3

Jabbar canter/38.5. Chinese Tea * 37.8. Roc That 40.7. Happy Box Six canter/pace work. Sand Bank barrier/36.8. Tarzan Boy canter/39.1. Pratt Street 44.8.

RACE 4

Sena Sixtynine * 38.2. Call Me Invincible 37.4. Trinity Royal pace work. D'Great Love canter/37.2.

RACE 5

The Dodger 38. Dazzling Speed 43.5. Magni canter/pace work.

RACE 6

Director * 37.5. Star Genius 41.

Be Safe barrier/36.8.

Slow work: White Chin H.

RACE 7

Super Winner canter/pace work.

D'Great Conqueror canter/37.7.

Marine Treasure 42.5.

RACE 8

Inniminyminemow 36.5. Why Not 40.4. Cerdan pace work. Sena Fortythree canter/37.4. Thank You Boss 36.4.

RACE 9

Stick Seeker 38.2. Secret Win pace work. Rising Glory * barrier/37.4.

RACE 10

Kyo canter/pace work. Sha Na Na pace work. Baoye Champion * barrier/37.

Slow work: First Success H.

RACE 11

First Command * canter/37.4. Time To Invest * 36.6. Voyager 39.6. Wonder BB canter/40.9. Trinity Honor pace work.

RACE 12

Hero Champion pace work. Fledgeling canter/39.8. Frances * 39.1. Red Sapphire canter/38.3.