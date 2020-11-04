Tuesday's South Africa resilts

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 9 Bereave ($90-$22)

2nd 1 Double Charge ($8)

3rd 6 Fort Red ($7)

4th 2 Irish Morning

Forecast $89

Place forecast (1-9) $28, (6-9) $24, (1-6) $6

Tierce $1,417 Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($1,478 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Grand Princess ($71-$22)

2nd 1 Sovereign Rose ($7)

3rd 5 Glitter In The Air (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Crown Diamond

Forecast $18

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $138 Trio $35

Quartet $660

Scratching: 7 Serious Fun

RACE 3

1st 5 Myhopesanddreams ($21-$9)

2nd 6 Sudden Star ($8)

3rd 1 Knights Templar (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Silver De Lange

Forecast $16

Tierce $84 Trio $13

Quartet $85

RACE 4

1st 2 Kaptein ($18-$5.10)

2nd 4 Blingking ($17)

3rd 1 Somerset Maugham ($6)

4th 6 Green Serenity

Forecast $59

Place forecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $9

Tierce $367 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Regina Isabella ($20-$7)

2nd 3 Do Angels Cry ($10)

3rd 1 Rosemary Meadow ($7)

4th 4 En Garde

Forecast $14

Place forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $3, (1-3) $5

Tierce $30 Trio $7

Quartet $102

Scratching: 6 Gemini Girl

RACE 6

1st 4 Sing Out Loud ($25-$10)

2nd 6 Sir Michael ($10)

3rd 3 More Magic ($6)

4th 2 Love Happens

Forecast $20

Place forecast (4-6) $8, (3-4) $4, (3-6) $6

Tierce $94 Trio $13 Quartet $95

Scratchings: 1 Wild Coast, 8 Captain Of Stealth

RACE 7

1st 6 Bold Diva ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Catchafallingstar ($8)

3rd 5 Rewrite The stars ($5.10)

4th 2 Elusive Fortune

Forecast $16

Place forecast (4-6) $6, (5-6) $7, (4-5) $6

Tierce $119 Trio $19

Quarte No winner ($534 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)