Tuesday's South Africa resilts
RACE 1
1st 9 Bereave ($90-$22)
2nd 1 Double Charge ($8)
3rd 6 Fort Red ($7)
4th 2 Irish Morning
Forecast $89
Place forecast (1-9) $28, (6-9) $24, (1-6) $6
Tierce $1,417 Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($1,478 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Grand Princess ($71-$22)
2nd 1 Sovereign Rose ($7)
3rd 5 Glitter In The Air (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Crown Diamond
Forecast $18
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $138 Trio $35
Quartet $660
Scratching: 7 Serious Fun
RACE 3
1st 5 Myhopesanddreams ($21-$9)
2nd 6 Sudden Star ($8)
3rd 1 Knights Templar (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Silver De Lange
Forecast $16
Tierce $84 Trio $13
Quartet $85
RACE 4
1st 2 Kaptein ($18-$5.10)
2nd 4 Blingking ($17)
3rd 1 Somerset Maugham ($6)
4th 6 Green Serenity
Forecast $59
Place forecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $9
Tierce $367 Trio $18
Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Regina Isabella ($20-$7)
2nd 3 Do Angels Cry ($10)
3rd 1 Rosemary Meadow ($7)
4th 4 En Garde
Forecast $14
Place forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $3, (1-3) $5
Tierce $30 Trio $7
Quartet $102
Scratching: 6 Gemini Girl
RACE 6
1st 4 Sing Out Loud ($25-$10)
2nd 6 Sir Michael ($10)
3rd 3 More Magic ($6)
4th 2 Love Happens
Forecast $20
Place forecast (4-6) $8, (3-4) $4, (3-6) $6
Tierce $94 Trio $13 Quartet $95
Scratchings: 1 Wild Coast, 8 Captain Of Stealth
RACE 7
1st 6 Bold Diva ($20-$8)
2nd 4 Catchafallingstar ($8)
3rd 5 Rewrite The stars ($5.10)
4th 2 Elusive Fortune
Forecast $16
Place forecast (4-6) $6, (5-6) $7, (4-5) $6
Tierce $119 Trio $19
Quarte No winner ($534 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
