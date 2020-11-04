Racing

Tuesday's South Africa resilts

Nov 04, 2020 06:31 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Bereave ($90-$22)

2nd 1 Double Charge ($8)

3rd 6 Fort Red ($7)

4th 2 Irish Morning

Forecast $89

Place forecast (1-9) $28, (6-9) $24, (1-6) $6

Racing

Elusive Current in electrifying form

Related Stories

Class 5 warriors set for battle

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Irish eyes smile in Melbourne Cup

Tierce $1,417 Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($1,478 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Grand Princess ($71-$22)

2nd 1 Sovereign Rose ($7)

3rd 5 Glitter In The Air (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Crown Diamond

Forecast $18

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $138 Trio $35

Quartet $660

Scratching: 7 Serious Fun

RACE 3

1st 5 Myhopesanddreams ($21-$9)

2nd 6 Sudden Star ($8)

3rd 1 Knights Templar (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Silver De Lange

Forecast $16

Tierce $84 Trio $13

Quartet $85

RACE 4

1st 2 Kaptein ($18-$5.10)

2nd 4 Blingking ($17)

3rd 1 Somerset Maugham ($6)

4th 6 Green Serenity

Forecast $59

Place forecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $3, (1-4) $9

Tierce $367 Trio $18

Quartet No winner ($750 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Regina Isabella ($20-$7)

2nd 3 Do Angels Cry ($10)

3rd 1 Rosemary Meadow ($7)

4th 4 En Garde

Forecast $14

Place forecast (2-3) $5, (1-2) $3, (1-3) $5

Tierce $30 Trio $7

Quartet $102

Scratching: 6 Gemini Girl

RACE 6

1st 4 Sing Out Loud ($25-$10)

2nd 6 Sir Michael ($10)

3rd 3 More Magic ($6)

4th 2 Love Happens

Forecast $20

Place forecast (4-6) $8, (3-4) $4, (3-6) $6

Tierce $94 Trio $13 Quartet $95

Scratchings: 1 Wild Coast, 8 Captain Of Stealth

RACE 7

1st 6 Bold Diva ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Catchafallingstar ($8)

3rd 5 Rewrite The stars ($5.10)

4th 2 Elusive Fortune

Forecast $16

Place forecast (4-6) $6, (5-6) $7, (4-5) $6

Tierce $119 Trio $19

Quarte No winner ($534 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING