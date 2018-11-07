Tuesday's South Africa results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 3 Scoop ($18-$7)

2nd 8 American Hustle ($15)

3rd 15 Mega Lee ($59)

4th 7 Winter Twilight

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (3-8) $6, (3-15) $79, (8-15) $79

Tierce $1,180 Trio $344

Quartet No winner ($382 carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 6 Lord Grantham, 16 Conquering Britain, 17 Great Prosperity

RACE 2

1st 3 Gone With The Wind ($29-$12)

2nd 4 Myrrh ($9)

3rd 1 Mr Cuddles ($17)

4th 12 Fact

Forecast $26

Place Forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $22, (1-4) $14

Tierce $164 Trio $40

Quartet No Winner ($598 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 King Of Cedars

RACE 3

1st 3 Sweet Red ($7-$5.10)

2nd 1 Candela ($12)

3rd 2 The Bee's Knees ($94)

4th 5 Kapama

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (2-3) $44, (1-2) $101

Tierce $570 Trio $319

Quartet No Winner ($960 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Spin Cycle

RACE 4

1st 3 The Dazzler ($15-$7)

2nd 4 Top Rank ($10)

3rd 2 Daffiq ($11)

4th 1 Greek Fire

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (2-3) $9, (2-4) $10

Tierce $192 Trio $38

Quartet $814

RACE 5

1st 2 Darkest Hour ($99-$24)

2nd 6 Visigoth ($8)

3rd 4 Trip To Paradise ($10)

4th 5 Miyoshi

Forecast $95

Place Forecast (2-6) $21, (2-4) $36, (4-6) $15

Tierce No winner ($2,654 carried forward)

Trio $133

Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Pachuco

RACE 6

1st 8 Excalibur's Return ($64-$24)

2nd 1 Redberry Wood ($7)

3rd 10 Beautiful Shay ($13)

4th 5 Empress Valley

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (1-8) $21, (8-10) $41, (1-10) $7

Tierce $744

Trio $72

Quartet No Winner ($504 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Barbie Doll