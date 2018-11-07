Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 3 Scoop ($18-$7)
2nd 8 American Hustle ($15)
3rd 15 Mega Lee ($59)
4th 7 Winter Twilight
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (3-8) $6, (3-15) $79, (8-15) $79
Tierce $1,180 Trio $344
Quartet No winner ($382 carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 6 Lord Grantham, 16 Conquering Britain, 17 Great Prosperity
RACE 2
1st 3 Gone With The Wind ($29-$12)
2nd 4 Myrrh ($9)
3rd 1 Mr Cuddles ($17)
4th 12 Fact
Forecast $26
Place Forecast (3-4) $14, (1-3) $22, (1-4) $14
Tierce $164 Trio $40
Quartet No Winner ($598 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 King Of Cedars
RACE 3
1st 3 Sweet Red ($7-$5.10)
2nd 1 Candela ($12)
3rd 2 The Bee's Knees ($94)
4th 5 Kapama
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (1-3) $8, (2-3) $44, (1-2) $101
Tierce $570 Trio $319
Quartet No Winner ($960 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Spin Cycle
RACE 4
1st 3 The Dazzler ($15-$7)
2nd 4 Top Rank ($10)
3rd 2 Daffiq ($11)
4th 1 Greek Fire
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (3-4) $7, (2-3) $9, (2-4) $10
Tierce $192 Trio $38
Quartet $814
RACE 5
1st 2 Darkest Hour ($99-$24)
2nd 6 Visigoth ($8)
3rd 4 Trip To Paradise ($10)
4th 5 Miyoshi
Forecast $95
Place Forecast (2-6) $21, (2-4) $36, (4-6) $15
Tierce No winner ($2,654 carried forward)
Trio $133
Quartet No winner ($266 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Pachuco
RACE 6
1st 8 Excalibur's Return ($64-$24)
2nd 1 Redberry Wood ($7)
3rd 10 Beautiful Shay ($13)
4th 5 Empress Valley
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (1-8) $21, (8-10) $41, (1-10) $7
Tierce $744
Trio $72
Quartet No Winner ($504 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Barbie Doll
