Tuesday's South Africa results

Oct 02, 2019 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 11 Machali ($8-$5.10)

2nd 8 By Chance ($13)

3rd 6 Queen Of Soul ($8)

4th 1 Doubled Over

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (8-11) $8, (6-11) $7, (6-8) $14

Sunday's Kranji trackwork

Tierce $76 Trio $27

Quartet $299

RACE 2

1st 1 Wordyness ($60-$14)

2nd 2 Littlewood ($8)

3rd 7 Miss Khalifa ($12)

4th 6 Piccadilly Square

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (1-7) $23, (2-7) $14

Tierce $1,211

Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Fired Up ($29-$11)

2nd 3 Kings Archer ($17)

3rd 7 Hidden Agenda ($9)

4th 9 Sabbatical

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (3-5) $16, (5-7) $16, (3-7) $19

Tierce $662

Trio $89

Quartet No winner ($464 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Ancient Spirit ($28-$13)

2nd 6 Zulu Dawn ($19)

3rd 3 Gimme Hope Johanna (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Cordillera

Forecast $49

Tierce $301

Trio $68

Quartet $1,105

RACE 5

1st 4 Mythical Bolt ($10-$5.10)

2nd 1 Scoop ($9)

3rd 3 Topmast ($9)

4th 2 Aristachus

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (3-4) $6, (1-3) $15

Tierce $62

Trio $26

Quartet $264

RACE 6

1st 4 Fly Away ($20-$9)

2nd 2 Nawaasi ($9)

3rd 5 True Charm ($5.10)

4th 3 Image Award

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-5) $5, (2-5) $11

Tierce $260

Trio $30

Quartet $292

Result of Race 7 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result

