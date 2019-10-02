Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 11 Machali ($8-$5.10)
2nd 8 By Chance ($13)
3rd 6 Queen Of Soul ($8)
4th 1 Doubled Over
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (8-11) $8, (6-11) $7, (6-8) $14
Tierce $76 Trio $27
Quartet $299
RACE 2
1st 1 Wordyness ($60-$14)
2nd 2 Littlewood ($8)
3rd 7 Miss Khalifa ($12)
4th 6 Piccadilly Square
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (1-2) $17, (1-7) $23, (2-7) $14
Tierce $1,211
Trio $82
Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Fired Up ($29-$11)
2nd 3 Kings Archer ($17)
3rd 7 Hidden Agenda ($9)
4th 9 Sabbatical
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (3-5) $16, (5-7) $16, (3-7) $19
Tierce $662
Trio $89
Quartet No winner ($464 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Ancient Spirit ($28-$13)
2nd 6 Zulu Dawn ($19)
3rd 3 Gimme Hope Johanna (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Cordillera
Forecast $49
Tierce $301
Trio $68
Quartet $1,105
RACE 5
1st 4 Mythical Bolt ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Scoop ($9)
3rd 3 Topmast ($9)
4th 2 Aristachus
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (3-4) $6, (1-3) $15
Tierce $62
Trio $26
Quartet $264
RACE 6
1st 4 Fly Away ($20-$9)
2nd 2 Nawaasi ($9)
3rd 5 True Charm ($5.10)
4th 3 Image Award
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-5) $5, (2-5) $11
Tierce $260
Trio $30
Quartet $292
Result of Race 7 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result
