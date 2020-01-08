Tuesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Masaaqaat ($13-$7) 2nd 1 Makara ($6) 3rd 14 Regards To All ($35) 4th 4 Razna Forecast $7 Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-14) $88, (1-14) $63 Tierce No winner ($2,042 carried forward) Trio $164 Quartet No winner ($520 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Serenity, 18 Rock Of Madeira

RACE 2

1st 7 Whipping Boy ($71-$13) 2nd 4 Creation ($7) 3rd 6 Afraad ($13) 4th 1 Boscastle Forecast $28 Place Forecast (4-7) $14, (6-7) $27, (4-6) $7 Tierce $1,175 Trio $46 Quartet No winner ($700 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Bravo One, 18 Harlem Black

RACE 3

1st 5 Seven Patriots ($13-$7) 2nd 3 Jackpot Jewel ($11) 3rd 10 El Romiachi ($56) 4th 1 Ideal Day Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (5-10) $49, (3-10) $99 Tierce No winner ($1,864 carried forward) Trio $1,366 Quartet No winner ($1,196 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Giant's Garden, 18 Don Pelayo

RACE 4

1st 6 Miss Khalifa ($23-$6) 2nd 1 Sekhmet ($5.10) 3rd 2 Jenny Mcgee ($27) 4th 4 Wings Of Honor Forecast $11 Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (2-6) $27, (1-2) $16 Tierce $464 Trio $42 Quartet No winner ($2,808 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Mazari, 7 Miss Boomerang, 10 Cosmic Mist

RACE 5

1st 13 Lasair ($190-$44) 2nd 11 Shortstop ($18) 3rd 12 Grindelwald ($23) 4th 9 Written In Stone Forecast $321 Place Forecast (11-13) $97, (12-13) $195, (11-12) $68 Tierce No winner ($1,476 carried forward) Trio $640 Quartet No winner ($3,970 carried forward)

Scratchings: 17 Streaking Star, 18 In The Game

RACE 6

1st 11 Scent Of Evening ($274-$48) 2nd 8 Cordillera ($9) 3rd 2 In The Dance ($7) 4th 1 Vistula Forecast $179 Place Forecast (8-11) $67, (2-11) $67, (2-8) $8 Tierce $4,936 Trio $332 Quartet No winner ($6,948 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Mill Queen

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time.

