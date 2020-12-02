Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Fireworks ($8-$6)
2nd 1 Autumn Sky ($9)
3rd 13 Wonder Woman ($40)
4th 9 Denim En Jeans
Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-13) $36, (1-13) $52 Tierce $335 Trio $173 Quartet No winner ($962 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Great Thunder, 14 Stavros Christos
RACE 2
1st 3 Broadside ($12-$5.10)
2nd 6 Kiss Of Life ($13)
3rd 2 Frankie Two Shoes ($10)
4th 5 Dipladenia
Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-6) $13, (2-3) $6, (2-6) $11 Tierce $152
Trio $42 Quartet $764
RACE 3
1st 1 Lotus King ($22-$10)
2nd 11 Capernaum ($6)
3rd 5 Pure Quality ($17)
4th 14 Silver Senorita
Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-11) $9, (1-5) $15, (5-11) $20 Tierce $192 Trio $85
Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Arion Express ($9-$7)
2nd 1 Chai ($7)
3rd 6 Soho Spirit ($7)
4th 9 Endless Charm
Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $4, (1-6) $7 Tierce $20
Trio $9 Quartet $177
Scratching: 4 Samara
RACE 5
1st 2 Palo Alto ($54-$12)
2nd 5 Lord Marshal ($7)
3rd 1 Barberton Silver ($7)
4th 8 Fiery Fort
Forecast $85
Place forecast (2-5) $20, (1-2) $9, (1-5) $8
Tierce $176 Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($524 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 7 Magic Sailor ($14-$8)
2nd 4 Lumiere ($6)
3rd 8 Mojito Magic ($12)
4th 1 Jay Fizz
Forecast $15 Place forecast (4-7) $7, (7-8) $14, (4-8) $18 Tierce $194 Trio $63
Quartet No winner ($740 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Talia Al Ghul ($55-$22)
2nd 11 Silver Fountain ($16)
3rd 8 Trap Queen ($84)
4th 10 Shine A Light
Forecast $66 Place forecast (7-11) $23, (7-8) $100, (8-11) $111 Tierce No winner ($1,572 carried forward) Trio $320
Quartet No winner ($986 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Big Myth ($49-$13)
2nd 9 All In Line ($19)
3rd 4 Turn It Up Harvey ($5.10)
4th 6 Maldives
Forecast $139
Place forecast (8-9) $28, (4-8) $18, (4-9) $33 Tierce $3,846 Trio $254
Quartet No winner $1,660 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratchings: 1 Riga D'Ora, 3 All The Sevens
