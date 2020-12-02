Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Dec 02, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Fireworks ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Autumn Sky ($9)

3rd 13 Wonder Woman ($40)

4th 9 Denim En Jeans

Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-13) $36, (1-13) $52 Tierce $335 Trio $173 Quartet No winner ($962 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Great Thunder, 14 Stavros Christos

RACE 2

1st 3 Broadside ($12-$5.10)

Ablest Ascend in good order on training track
Ablest Ascend in good order

2nd 6 Kiss Of Life ($13)

3rd 2 Frankie Two Shoes ($10)

4th 5 Dipladenia

Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-6) $13, (2-3) $6, (2-6) $11 Tierce $152

Trio $42 Quartet $764

RACE 3

1st 1 Lotus King ($22-$10)

2nd 11 Capernaum ($6)

3rd 5 Pure Quality ($17)

4th 14 Silver Senorita

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-11) $9, (1-5) $15, (5-11) $20 Tierce $192 Trio $85

Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Arion Express ($9-$7)

2nd 1 Chai ($7)

3rd 6 Soho Spirit ($7)

4th 9 Endless Charm

Forecast $7 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $4, (1-6) $7 Tierce $20

Trio $9 Quartet $177

Scratching: 4 Samara

RACE 5

1st 2 Palo Alto ($54-$12)

2nd 5 Lord Marshal ($7)

3rd 1 Barberton Silver ($7)

4th 8 Fiery Fort

Forecast $85

Place forecast (2-5) $20, (1-2) $9, (1-5) $8

Tierce $176 Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($524 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Magic Sailor ($14-$8)

2nd 4 Lumiere ($6)

3rd 8 Mojito Magic ($12)

4th 1 Jay Fizz

Forecast $15 Place forecast (4-7) $7, (7-8) $14, (4-8) $18 Tierce $194 Trio $63

Quartet No winner ($740 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Talia Al Ghul ($55-$22)

2nd 11 Silver Fountain ($16)

3rd 8 Trap Queen ($84)

4th 10 Shine A Light

Forecast $66 Place forecast (7-11) $23, (7-8) $100, (8-11) $111 Tierce No winner ($1,572 carried forward) Trio $320

Quartet No winner ($986 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 8 Big Myth ($49-$13)

2nd 9 All In Line ($19)

3rd 4 Turn It Up Harvey ($5.10)

4th 6 Maldives

Forecast $139

Place forecast (8-9) $28, (4-8) $18, (4-9) $33 Tierce $3,846 Trio $254

Quartet No winner $1,660 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 1 Riga D'Ora, 3 All The Sevens

