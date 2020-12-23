Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Dec 23, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Grazinginthegrass ($15-$7) 2nd 3 Rampage ($16) 3rd 7 Deanagelo ($11) 4th 10 Nyakasanga Forecast $46 Place forecast (3-4) $17, (4-7) $11, (3-7) $30 Tierce $304 Trio $76 Quartet $1,362 ($1,573 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Victor Lazlo

RACE 2

1st 6 Legal Star ($17-$7) 2nd 7 Keepingthepeace ($7) 3rd 9 Rose Willow ($26) 4th 1 Incognito Forecast $10 Place forecast (6-7) $6, (6-9) $21, (7-9) $24 Tierce $190 Trio $58 Quartet $1,519

Scratchings: 8 Electric Boots, 10 You Deserve It, 11 Gilded Heart

RACE 3

1st 1 Expressfromtheus ($31-$9)

2nd 6 Your Pace Or Mine ($17) 3rd 3 Pack Leader ($7) 4th 4 Approach Control

Forecast $44 Place forecast (1-6) $17, (1-3) $6, (3-6) $16 Tierce $769 Trio $56

Quartet No winner ($2,443 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 She's A Cracker ($14-$7) 2nd 5 Chenopod ($6) 3rd 6 Rizzoli ($10)

4th 2 Wishonaire Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-5) $10, (1-6) $7, (5-6) $12 Tierce $122 Trio $23 Quartet $761

Scratching: 4 Heliocentric

RACE 5

1st 2 Pin Up ($13-$6) 2nd 4 Curvation ($14) 3rd 17 Fleur Du Cap ($104) 4th 3 Rabia The Rebel Forecast $27 Place forecast (2-4) $11, (2-17) $138, (4-17) $249 Tierce No winner ($2,226 carried forward) Trio $1,626 Quartet No wi nner ($182 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 Fly North, 10 Plum Field

RACE 6

1st 3 Samurai Jack ($16-$7) 2nd 10 Tartan Dancer ($11) 3rd 6 Heart Of A Legend ($12) 4th 13 Bravo One Forecast $27 Place forecast (3-10) $8, (3-6) $10, (6-10) $15 Tierce $243 Trio $41 Quartet No winner ($444 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Stormy Winter, 7 Anatura, 9 Just Dance, 11 Welsh Harp, 12 Latin Opus

RACE 7

1st 12 Little Rain ($67-$16) 2nd 1 Empress Josephine ($27) 3rd 10 Perfect Angel ($18) 4th 5 Flaming Duchess Forecast $317 Place forecast (1-12) $95, (10-12) $36, (1-10) $110 Tierce $3,570 Trio $711 Quartet No winner ($799 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 4 Crown Guardian ($26-$8) 2nd 9 Dogliotti ($19) 3rd 12 Grindelwald ($31) 4th 14 Feather The Nest Forecast $83 Place forecast (4-9) $28, (4-12) $39, (9-12) $57 Tierce $569 Trio $1,322 Quartet No winner ($1,117 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 2 Starflash, 3 Corvette Captain, 6 Silver Master

