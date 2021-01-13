Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Electra Flying ($303-$65)

2nd 2 Attentive ($26)

3rd 1 Ball Rolling ($8)

4th 4 Royal Siege

Forecast $415

Place forecast (2-6) $124, (1-6) $64, (1-2) $23 Tierce $5,347

Big contest ahead in Class 2 sprint
Racing

Big contest ahead in Class 2 sprint

Related Stories

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

T See, J See and WW Cheah suspended

Wait for Scores Of Fun

Trio $425 Quartet No winner ($1,714 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 4 Full Mast ($29-$9)

2nd 7 Finchatton ($11)

3rd 3 Duke Of Spin ($11)

4th 5 Western Fort

Forecast $49

Place forecast (4-7) $11, (3-4) $9, (3-7) $12 Tierce $383

Trio $70 Quartet $1,412

RACE 3

1st 3 Don't Look Back ($100-$23)

2nd 1 Fsquadron ($6)

3rd 7 Nabeela ($8)

4th 9 Drummer Dude

Forecast $69

Place forecast (1-3) $23, (3-7) $20, (1-7) $6

Tierce $784

Trio $76

Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 12 Liverpool Legend ($38-$11)

2nd 9 So Long Spring ($14)

3rd 3 Afraad ($9)

4th 8 Kool Baikal

Forecast $67

Place forecast (9-12) $18, (3-12) $11, (3-9) $18 Tierce $347

Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($1,008 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Major Return

RACE 5

1st 7 Epic Dream ($21-$9)

2nd 12 Isphan ($44)

3rd 3 Captain Hindsight ($15)

4th 8 Winter Watch

Forecast $123

Place forecast (7-12) $44, (3-7) $16, (3-12) $79 Tierce $2,197

Trio $327 Quartet No winner ($1,300 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Benji

RACE 6

1st 8 Godswood ($26-$9)

2nd 6 Ice Eater ($12)

3rd 2 Galactic Warrior ($20)

4th 3 Kings Road

Forecast $42

Place forecast (6-8) $17, (2-8) $20, (2-6) $22 Tierce $571

Trio $85

Quartet No winner ($1,998 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 Touch Of Fate,

12 Timeforthat

RACE 7

1st 4 Stormy Winter ($20-$7)

2nd 10 Romeo's Magic ($13)

3rd 1 War Jewel ($14)

4th 9 Waqaas

Forecast $71

Place forecast (4-10) $10, (1-4) $9, (1-10) $35

Tierce $682

Trio $114

Quartet $2,118

Scratching: 6 Our Man In Havana

RACE 8

ABANDONED

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING