Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Electra Flying ($303-$65)
2nd 2 Attentive ($26)
3rd 1 Ball Rolling ($8)
4th 4 Royal Siege
Forecast $415
Place forecast (2-6) $124, (1-6) $64, (1-2) $23 Tierce $5,347
Trio $425 Quartet No winner ($1,714 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 4 Full Mast ($29-$9)
2nd 7 Finchatton ($11)
3rd 3 Duke Of Spin ($11)
4th 5 Western Fort
Forecast $49
Place forecast (4-7) $11, (3-4) $9, (3-7) $12 Tierce $383
Trio $70 Quartet $1,412
RACE 3
1st 3 Don't Look Back ($100-$23)
2nd 1 Fsquadron ($6)
3rd 7 Nabeela ($8)
4th 9 Drummer Dude
Forecast $69
Place forecast (1-3) $23, (3-7) $20, (1-7) $6
Tierce $784
Trio $76
Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 12 Liverpool Legend ($38-$11)
2nd 9 So Long Spring ($14)
3rd 3 Afraad ($9)
4th 8 Kool Baikal
Forecast $67
Place forecast (9-12) $18, (3-12) $11, (3-9) $18 Tierce $347
Trio $115
Quartet No winner ($1,008 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Major Return
RACE 5
1st 7 Epic Dream ($21-$9)
2nd 12 Isphan ($44)
3rd 3 Captain Hindsight ($15)
4th 8 Winter Watch
Forecast $123
Place forecast (7-12) $44, (3-7) $16, (3-12) $79 Tierce $2,197
Trio $327 Quartet No winner ($1,300 carried forward) Scratching: 5 Benji
RACE 6
1st 8 Godswood ($26-$9)
2nd 6 Ice Eater ($12)
3rd 2 Galactic Warrior ($20)
4th 3 Kings Road
Forecast $42
Place forecast (6-8) $17, (2-8) $20, (2-6) $22 Tierce $571
Trio $85
Quartet No winner ($1,998 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 Touch Of Fate,
12 Timeforthat
RACE 7
1st 4 Stormy Winter ($20-$7)
2nd 10 Romeo's Magic ($13)
3rd 1 War Jewel ($14)
4th 9 Waqaas
Forecast $71
Place forecast (4-10) $10, (1-4) $9, (1-10) $35
Tierce $682
Trio $114
Quartet $2,118
Scratching: 6 Our Man In Havana
RACE 8
ABANDONED
