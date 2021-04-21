Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Noble Striker ($65-$16)
2nd 7 Iron Will ($22)
3rd 11 Wokonda ($6)
4th 10 Tinder Dry
Forecast $170
Place forecast (7-9) $48, (9-11) $15, (7-11) $24
Tierce $3,812 Trio $185
Quartet $8,871 ($4,591 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Freedom Of Choice ($24-$10)
2nd 2 Coral Dawn ($14)
3rd 7 Look Yourself ($7)
4th 1 Canary Walk
Forecast $62
Place forecast (2-3) $17, (3-7) $8, (2-7) $12 Tierce $492 Trio $52 Quartet $3,988
Scratching: 8 Rose Of Bayeux
RACE 3
1st 2 Ecstatic Green ($36-$9)
2nd 1 Miss Elegance ($5.10)
3rd 3 Querari Ferrari ($10)
4th 5 Gaian Glory
Forecast $12
Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-3) $10, (1-3) $5
Tierce $95 Trio $15 Quartet $490
RACE 4
1st 3 Bartholdi ($20-$5.10)
2nd 4 Bowie ($13)
3rd 2 Indlamu ($7)
4th 5 Reunion
Forecast $42
Place forecast (3-4) $12, (2-3) $7, (2-4) $12 Tierce $203 Trio $55
Quartet No winner ($502 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Ivalo's Prince ($33-$10)
2nd 2 Sound Of Summer ($6)
3rd 6 Governors Glory ($9)
4th 9 El Romiachi
Forecast $32
Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-6) $8, (2-6) $5 Tierce $178 Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Our Coys ($45-$10)
2nd 3 Have A Go Jo ($8)
3rd 7 Validus ($13)
4th 4 Lord Melbourne
Forecast $33
Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-7) $19, (3-7) $19 Tierce $607 Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($1,276 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Call Me Master
RACE 7
1st 1 Romeo's Magic ($36-$11)
2nd 10 Humble Tune ($6)
3rd 7 Earl ($37)
4th 2 Great Warrior
Forecast $27
Place forecast (1-10) $12, (1-7) $36, (7-10) $37
Tierce $589
Trio $115
Quartet No winner ($1,905 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
