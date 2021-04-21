Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Apr 21, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Noble Striker ($65-$16)

2nd 7 Iron Will ($22)

3rd 11 Wokonda ($6)

4th 10 Tinder Dry

Forecast $170

Place forecast (7-9) $48, (9-11) $15, (7-11) $24

Grand Koonta has eyes on Lion City Cup
Racing

Grand Koonta has eyes on the Cup

Related Stories

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Saturday

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Island Power looks too smart

Tierce $3,812 Trio $185

Quartet $8,871 ($4,591 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Freedom Of Choice ($24-$10)

2nd 2 Coral Dawn ($14)

3rd 7 Look Yourself ($7)

4th 1 Canary Walk

Forecast $62

Place forecast (2-3) $17, (3-7) $8, (2-7) $12 Tierce $492 Trio $52 Quartet $3,988

Scratching: 8 Rose Of Bayeux

RACE 3

1st 2 Ecstatic Green ($36-$9)

2nd 1 Miss Elegance ($5.10)

3rd 3 Querari Ferrari ($10)

4th 5 Gaian Glory

Forecast $12

Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-3) $10, (1-3) $5

Tierce $95 Trio $15 Quartet $490

RACE 4

1st 3 Bartholdi ($20-$5.10)

2nd 4 Bowie ($13)

3rd 2 Indlamu ($7)

4th 5 Reunion

Forecast $42

Place forecast (3-4) $12, (2-3) $7, (2-4) $12 Tierce $203 Trio $55

Quartet No winner ($502 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Ivalo's Prince ($33-$10)

2nd 2 Sound Of Summer ($6)

3rd 6 Governors Glory ($9)

4th 9 El Romiachi

Forecast $32

Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-6) $8, (2-6) $5 Tierce $178 Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($846 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Our Coys ($45-$10)

2nd 3 Have A Go Jo ($8)

3rd 7 Validus ($13)

4th 4 Lord Melbourne

Forecast $33

Place forecast (1-3) $7, (1-7) $19, (3-7) $19 Tierce $607 Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($1,276 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Call Me Master

RACE 7

1st 1 Romeo's Magic ($36-$11)

2nd 10 Humble Tune ($6)

3rd 7 Earl ($37)

4th 2 Great Warrior

Forecast $27

Place forecast (1-10) $12, (1-7) $36, (7-10) $37

Tierce $589

Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($1,905 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING