Tuesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 1 Eternity Ring ($17-$5.10)

2nd 3 Freed From Desire ($7)

3rd 2 Follow Me ($6)

4th 5 Golden Aspen

Forecast $13

Place forecast (1-3) $3, 1-2 $2.50, (2-3) $3

Tierce $36 Trio $4 Quartet $138

Scratching: 6 Jackie Sparks

RACE 2

1st 3 Pyromaniac ($9-$6)

2nd 1 Rollwiththepunches ($5.10)

3rd 9 William Robertson ($13)

4th 5 Dyce

Forecast $5

Place forecast (1-3) $3, (3-9) $9, (1-9) $10

Tierce $36 Trio $14 Quartet $309

Scratching: 4 Star Of The West

RACE 3

1st 2 White Fang ($6-$5.10)

2nd 3 Royal Mazarin ($9)

3rd 8 Grace Lu (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Cultured Pearl

Forecast $4

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $23 Trio $10 Quartet $37

Scratchings: 1 Mcebisi, 6 Royal Siege,

7 Viceroy

RACE 4

1st 2 Irish Wonder Girl ($52-$13)

2nd 5 Traveling Wilbury ($14)

3rd 6 She's A Cracker ($7)

4th 7 Fire Flower

Forecast $166 Place forecast (2-5) $36, (2-6) $14, (5-6) $12 Tierce No winner ($3,588 carried forward) Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 11 Masaaken ($48-$13)

2nd 13 You Deserve It ($108)

3rd 5 Virocana ($10)

4th 9 Opera Glass

Forecast $453 Place forecast (11-13) $226, (5-11) $30, (5-13) $141 Tierce No winner ($13,950 carried forward) Trio No winner ($3,010 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 14 Battle Force ($16-$5.10)

2nd 7 Dancing Queen ($30)

3rd 6 Wisteria Walk ($16)

4th 3 Vars Vicky

Forecast $119

Place forecast (7-14) $41, (6-14) $12, (6-7) $41 Tierce $1,201 Trio $362

Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Rebel's Champ,

8 Mind Reader

RACE 7

1st 3 Stormy Winter ($11-$5.10)

2nd 10 Waqaas ($16)

3rd 6 Valetorio ($17)

4th 1 Nordic Rebel

Forecast $40

Place forecast (3-10) $14, (3-6) $14, (6-10) $36

Tierce $398

Trio $110

Quartet No winner ($868 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)