Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Eternity Ring ($17-$5.10)
2nd 3 Freed From Desire ($7)
3rd 2 Follow Me ($6)
4th 5 Golden Aspen
Forecast $13
Place forecast (1-3) $3, 1-2 $2.50, (2-3) $3
Tierce $36 Trio $4 Quartet $138
Scratching: 6 Jackie Sparks
RACE 2
1st 3 Pyromaniac ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Rollwiththepunches ($5.10)
3rd 9 William Robertson ($13)
4th 5 Dyce
Forecast $5
Place forecast (1-3) $3, (3-9) $9, (1-9) $10
Tierce $36 Trio $14 Quartet $309
Scratching: 4 Star Of The West
RACE 3
1st 2 White Fang ($6-$5.10)
2nd 3 Royal Mazarin ($9)
3rd 8 Grace Lu (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Cultured Pearl
Forecast $4
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $23 Trio $10 Quartet $37
Scratchings: 1 Mcebisi, 6 Royal Siege,
7 Viceroy
RACE 4
1st 2 Irish Wonder Girl ($52-$13)
2nd 5 Traveling Wilbury ($14)
3rd 6 She's A Cracker ($7)
4th 7 Fire Flower
Forecast $166 Place forecast (2-5) $36, (2-6) $14, (5-6) $12 Tierce No winner ($3,588 carried forward) Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 11 Masaaken ($48-$13)
2nd 13 You Deserve It ($108)
3rd 5 Virocana ($10)
4th 9 Opera Glass
Forecast $453 Place forecast (11-13) $226, (5-11) $30, (5-13) $141 Tierce No winner ($13,950 carried forward) Trio No winner ($3,010 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($428 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 14 Battle Force ($16-$5.10)
2nd 7 Dancing Queen ($30)
3rd 6 Wisteria Walk ($16)
4th 3 Vars Vicky
Forecast $119
Place forecast (7-14) $41, (6-14) $12, (6-7) $41 Tierce $1,201 Trio $362
Quartet No winner ($558 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Rebel's Champ,
8 Mind Reader
RACE 7
1st 3 Stormy Winter ($11-$5.10)
2nd 10 Waqaas ($16)
3rd 6 Valetorio ($17)
4th 1 Nordic Rebel
Forecast $40
Place forecast (3-10) $14, (3-6) $14, (6-10) $36
Tierce $398
Trio $110
Quartet No winner ($868 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
