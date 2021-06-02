Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Jun 02, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Lollapalooza ($34-$7)

2nd 2 Fashionigma ($6)

3rd 7 Princess Philippa ($13)

4th 1 Canary Walk

Forecast $40 Place forecast (2-4) $11, (4-7) $23, (2-7) $8 Tierce $395

Trio $108 Quartet $1,579

Racing

Gloves off, it's a Saturday showdown

RACE 2

1st 5 Iron Will ($7-$5.10)

2nd 9 Motown Magic ($6)

3rd 7 Litigation ($6)

4th 2 Flinders Range

Forecast $5 Place forecast (5-9) $3, (5-7) $3, (7-9) $4 Tierce $12 Trio $5

Quartet $80 Scratchings: 1 Capeable,

10 Transvision Vamp

RACE 3

1st 1 Last Song ($8-$6)

2nd 3 Princess Thiana ($5.10)

3rd 6 Oceans Pride ($11)

4th 7 Bust A Move

Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-6) $7, (3-6) $10 Tierce $36

Trio $15 Quartet $694

RACE 4

1st 4 Waltzing Al $(22-$7)

2nd 7 Arizona Lady $5.10

3rd 1 Understated $6

4th 10 On The Warpath

Forecast $9

Place forecast (4-7) $3, (1-4) $5, (1-7) $3 Tierce $64 Trio $7 Quartet $418

Scratchings: 2 Barometer, 9 Flag Bearer

RACE 5

1st 2 Lord Melbourne ($24-$6)

2nd 5 Great Warrior ($24)

3rd 1 Countfonic Legacy ($8)

4th 11 Twin Turbo

Forecast $99

Place forecast (2-5) $31, (1-2) $19, (1-5) $32 Tierce $755 Trio $156

Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Al Sakeet ($7-$5.10)

2nd 7 Enjoy The View ($22)

3rd 5 Singfonico ($24)

4th 4 Chief Of State

Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-7) $5, (1-5) $8, (5-7) $49 Tierce $209

Trio $71 Quartet $527

RACE 7

1st 1 Bella Black ($28- $8)

2nd 2 Toto $35

3rd 3 Twelve Oaks $24

4th 7 Fantasy Flower

Forecast $192 Place forecast (1-2) $38, (1-3) $28, (2-3) $43 Tierce No winner ($3,794 carried forward) Trio $407

Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 10 Encore ($49-$14)

2nd 1 Un Deux Trois ($6)

3rd 8 Readysetglo ($34)

4th 9 Roger The Dodger

Forecast $21

Place forecast (1-10) $8, (8-10) $58, (1-8) $25 Tierce $1,085 Trio $181

Quartet No winner ($430 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Pink

RACE 9

1st 1 Funky Music ($15-$8)

2nd 6 El Romiachi ($7)

3rd 12 Bridge Of Spies ($38)

4th 8 My Kingdom

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (1-12) $37, (6-12) $47 Tierce $1,078 Trio $233

Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 5 Louvain

