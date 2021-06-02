Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 4 Lollapalooza ($34-$7)
2nd 2 Fashionigma ($6)
3rd 7 Princess Philippa ($13)
4th 1 Canary Walk
Forecast $40 Place forecast (2-4) $11, (4-7) $23, (2-7) $8 Tierce $395
Trio $108 Quartet $1,579
RACE 2
1st 5 Iron Will ($7-$5.10)
2nd 9 Motown Magic ($6)
3rd 7 Litigation ($6)
4th 2 Flinders Range
Forecast $5 Place forecast (5-9) $3, (5-7) $3, (7-9) $4 Tierce $12 Trio $5
Quartet $80 Scratchings: 1 Capeable,
10 Transvision Vamp
RACE 3
1st 1 Last Song ($8-$6)
2nd 3 Princess Thiana ($5.10)
3rd 6 Oceans Pride ($11)
4th 7 Bust A Move
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-6) $7, (3-6) $10 Tierce $36
Trio $15 Quartet $694
RACE 4
1st 4 Waltzing Al $(22-$7)
2nd 7 Arizona Lady $5.10
3rd 1 Understated $6
4th 10 On The Warpath
Forecast $9
Place forecast (4-7) $3, (1-4) $5, (1-7) $3 Tierce $64 Trio $7 Quartet $418
Scratchings: 2 Barometer, 9 Flag Bearer
RACE 5
1st 2 Lord Melbourne ($24-$6)
2nd 5 Great Warrior ($24)
3rd 1 Countfonic Legacy ($8)
4th 11 Twin Turbo
Forecast $99
Place forecast (2-5) $31, (1-2) $19, (1-5) $32 Tierce $755 Trio $156
Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Al Sakeet ($7-$5.10)
2nd 7 Enjoy The View ($22)
3rd 5 Singfonico ($24)
4th 4 Chief Of State
Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-7) $5, (1-5) $8, (5-7) $49 Tierce $209
Trio $71 Quartet $527
RACE 7
1st 1 Bella Black ($28- $8)
2nd 2 Toto $35
3rd 3 Twelve Oaks $24
4th 7 Fantasy Flower
Forecast $192 Place forecast (1-2) $38, (1-3) $28, (2-3) $43 Tierce No winner ($3,794 carried forward) Trio $407
Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 10 Encore ($49-$14)
2nd 1 Un Deux Trois ($6)
3rd 8 Readysetglo ($34)
4th 9 Roger The Dodger
Forecast $21
Place forecast (1-10) $8, (8-10) $58, (1-8) $25 Tierce $1,085 Trio $181
Quartet No winner ($430 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Pink
RACE 9
1st 1 Funky Music ($15-$8)
2nd 6 El Romiachi ($7)
3rd 12 Bridge Of Spies ($38)
4th 8 My Kingdom
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-6) $5, (1-12) $37, (6-12) $47 Tierce $1,078 Trio $233
Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 5 Louvain
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now