Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Master Archie ($11-$5.10)
2nd 2 Jet Cat ($7)
3rd 8 Maraca Ginger ($36)
4th 3 Lulu's Boy
Forecast $13
Place forecast (2-9) $5, (8-9) $29, (2-8) $35 Tierce $300 Trio $113 Quartet $2,303
RACE 2
1st 11 William Robertson ($11-$6)
2nd 4 Dyce ($7)
3rd 1 Angel Of War ($12)
4th 8 Mr Livingston
Forecast $8 Place forecast (4-11) $4, (1-11) $8, (1-4) $10 Tierce $60
Trio $19 Quartet $32
Scratching: 5 Forgotten Time
RACE 3
1st 4 Cocoa Hill ($61-$17)
2nd 8 Golden Aspen ($12)
3rd 3 Canary Walk ($12)
4th 9 Icy Night Forecast $123 Place forecast (4-8) $34, (3-4) $21, (3-8) $18 Tierce $981 Trio $75 Quartet $167
Scratchings: 7 Escape Artist,
17 Three Hills
RACE 4
1st 9 Miss Magician ($7-$5.10)
2nd 8 French Joy ($7)
3rd 7 British Diva ($20)
4th 2 Smelting
Forecast $6 Place forecast (8-9) $3, (7-9) $11, (7-8) $15 Tierce $51
Trio $26 Quartet $79
Scratchings: 3 Quick Run,
10 Moonshiningthrough
RACE 5
1st 5 Impressive Duchess ($118-$36)
2nd 4 Emerald Crest ($7)
3rd 1 Greens ($13)
4th 9 Zodiac Princess
Forecast $102 Place forecast (4-5) $28, (1-5) $70, (1-4) $6 Tierce $1,466 Trio $144
Quartet No winner ($286 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Nebraas ($15-$9)
2nd 1 Heart Stwings ($19)
3rd 2 Tyrus Express (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Apollo Robbins
Forecast $25 Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $135 Trio $16
Quartet $407 ($497 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Category Four,
4 Trend Master
RACE 7
1st 3 Big City Girl ($26-$10)
2nd 7 Midnight Gem ($21)
3rd 4 Fromheretoeternity ($9)
4th 11 Lets Talk
Forecast $73
Place forecast (3-7) $26, (3-4) $20, (4-7) $29 Tierce $640
Trio $87
Quartet No winner ($755 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
