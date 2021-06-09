Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Jun 09, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Master Archie ($11-$5.10)

2nd 2 Jet Cat ($7)

3rd 8 Maraca Ginger ($36)

4th 3 Lulu's Boy

Forecast $13

Place forecast (2-9) $5, (8-9) $29, (2-8) $35 Tierce $300 Trio $113 Quartet $2,303

RACE 2

1st 11 William Robertson ($11-$6)

2nd 4 Dyce ($7)

3rd 1 Angel Of War ($12)

4th 8 Mr Livingston

Forecast $8 Place forecast (4-11) $4, (1-11) $8, (1-4) $10 Tierce $60

Trio $19 Quartet $32

Scratching: 5 Forgotten Time

RACE 3

1st 4 Cocoa Hill ($61-$17)

2nd 8 Golden Aspen ($12)

3rd 3 Canary Walk ($12)

4th 9 Icy Night Forecast $123 Place forecast (4-8) $34, (3-4) $21, (3-8) $18 Tierce $981 Trio $75 Quartet $167

Scratchings: 7 Escape Artist,

17 Three Hills

RACE 4

1st 9 Miss Magician ($7-$5.10)

2nd 8 French Joy ($7)

3rd 7 British Diva ($20)

4th 2 Smelting

Forecast $6 Place forecast (8-9) $3, (7-9) $11, (7-8) $15 Tierce $51

Trio $26 Quartet $79

Scratchings: 3 Quick Run,

10 Moonshiningthrough

RACE 5

1st 5 Impressive Duchess ($118-$36)

2nd 4 Emerald Crest ($7)

3rd 1 Greens ($13)

4th 9 Zodiac Princess

Forecast $102 Place forecast (4-5) $28, (1-5) $70, (1-4) $6 Tierce $1,466 Trio $144

Quartet No winner ($286 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Nebraas ($15-$9)

2nd 1 Heart Stwings ($19)

3rd 2 Tyrus Express (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Apollo Robbins

Forecast $25 Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $135 Trio $16

Quartet $407 ($497 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Category Four,

4 Trend Master

RACE 7

1st 3 Big City Girl ($26-$10)

2nd 7 Midnight Gem ($21)

3rd 4 Fromheretoeternity ($9)

4th 11 Lets Talk

Forecast $73

Place forecast (3-7) $26, (3-4) $20, (4-7) $29 Tierce $640

Trio $87

Quartet No winner ($755 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

