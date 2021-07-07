Racing

Tuesday's South Africa results

Jul 07, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 5 Pride Of Paris ($21-$7)

2nd 3 One Block ($21)

3rd 6 Stay The Course ($19)

4th 2 Nussply

Forecast $103 Place forecast (3-5) $20, (5-6) $16, (3-6) $51 Tierce $1,433

Trio $340 Quartet $2,497 (No winner $1,562 carried forward)

Lonhro Gold shines
Racing

Lonhro Gold glitters

Related Stories

Yesterday’s Kranji gallops for Saturday

Telecom Fighters will get his hat-trick

All bow to Impressive Queen

RACE 2

1st 8 Quantum King ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Vegas Hi Rise ($5.10)

3rd 6 Buck's Fizz ($12)

4th 1 Lyntys Legacy

Forecast $4

Place forecast (8-9) $2.50, (6-8) $8, (6-9) $7 Tierce $23 Trio $11 Quartet $328 Scratching: 4 Just Smile

RACE 3

1st 9 Paityns Pride ($21-$8)

2nd 7 Magic To The Fore ($8)

3rd 2 Frosted Ice ($8)

4th 3 Woman Of Grace

Forecast $30

Place forecast (7-9) $11, (2-9) $12, (2-7) $7 Tierce $209 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($693 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Caruso

RACE 4

1st 8 The Makwakkers ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Space Race ($9)

3rd 2 Touch Of Fate ($21)

4th 10 Bridge Of Spies

Forecast $22

Place forecast (4-8) $7, (2-8) $19, (2-4) $24 Tierce $276 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($1,133 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Bon Vivant, 11 Eastbrook

RACE 5

1st 6 Foreign Field ($51-$10)

2nd 4 Bowie ($6)

3rd 1 Tillieangus ($11)

4th 2 Stone Cold

Forecast $23

Place forecast (4-6) $9, (1-6) $16, (1-4) $7 Tierce $452 Trio $45 Quartet $1,146

RACE 6

1st 2 Now You See Me ($17-$8)

2nd 8 Super Agra ($21)

3rd 4 Master Uletide ($15)

4th 7 El Romiachi

Forecast $42

Place forecast (2-8) $24, (2-4) $9, (4-8) $26 Tierce $632 Trio $131

Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Sea Ways ($33-$9)

2nd 4 Rock Of Africa ($22)

3rd 5 Ballon D'Or ($9)

4th 1 Nordic Rebel

Forecast $132

Place forecast (4-7) $37, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $25

Tierce $5,039 Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($874 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING