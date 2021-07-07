Tuesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Pride Of Paris ($21-$7)

2nd 3 One Block ($21)

3rd 6 Stay The Course ($19)

4th 2 Nussply

Forecast $103 Place forecast (3-5) $20, (5-6) $16, (3-6) $51 Tierce $1,433

Trio $340 Quartet $2,497 (No winner $1,562 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 8 Quantum King ($10-$5.10)

2nd 9 Vegas Hi Rise ($5.10)

3rd 6 Buck's Fizz ($12)

4th 1 Lyntys Legacy

Forecast $4

Place forecast (8-9) $2.50, (6-8) $8, (6-9) $7 Tierce $23 Trio $11 Quartet $328 Scratching: 4 Just Smile

RACE 3

1st 9 Paityns Pride ($21-$8)

2nd 7 Magic To The Fore ($8)

3rd 2 Frosted Ice ($8)

4th 3 Woman Of Grace

Forecast $30

Place forecast (7-9) $11, (2-9) $12, (2-7) $7 Tierce $209 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($693 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Caruso

RACE 4

1st 8 The Makwakkers ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Space Race ($9)

3rd 2 Touch Of Fate ($21)

4th 10 Bridge Of Spies

Forecast $22

Place forecast (4-8) $7, (2-8) $19, (2-4) $24 Tierce $276 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($1,133 carried forward)

Scratchings: 3 Bon Vivant, 11 Eastbrook

RACE 5

1st 6 Foreign Field ($51-$10)

2nd 4 Bowie ($6)

3rd 1 Tillieangus ($11)

4th 2 Stone Cold

Forecast $23

Place forecast (4-6) $9, (1-6) $16, (1-4) $7 Tierce $452 Trio $45 Quartet $1,146

RACE 6

1st 2 Now You See Me ($17-$8)

2nd 8 Super Agra ($21)

3rd 4 Master Uletide ($15)

4th 7 El Romiachi

Forecast $42

Place forecast (2-8) $24, (2-4) $9, (4-8) $26 Tierce $632 Trio $131

Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Sea Ways ($33-$9)

2nd 4 Rock Of Africa ($22)

3rd 5 Ballon D'Or ($9)

4th 1 Nordic Rebel

Forecast $132

Place forecast (4-7) $37, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $25

Tierce $5,039 Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($874 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)