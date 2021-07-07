Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 5 Pride Of Paris ($21-$7)
2nd 3 One Block ($21)
3rd 6 Stay The Course ($19)
4th 2 Nussply
Forecast $103 Place forecast (3-5) $20, (5-6) $16, (3-6) $51 Tierce $1,433
Trio $340 Quartet $2,497 (No winner $1,562 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 8 Quantum King ($10-$5.10)
2nd 9 Vegas Hi Rise ($5.10)
3rd 6 Buck's Fizz ($12)
4th 1 Lyntys Legacy
Forecast $4
Place forecast (8-9) $2.50, (6-8) $8, (6-9) $7 Tierce $23 Trio $11 Quartet $328 Scratching: 4 Just Smile
RACE 3
1st 9 Paityns Pride ($21-$8)
2nd 7 Magic To The Fore ($8)
3rd 2 Frosted Ice ($8)
4th 3 Woman Of Grace
Forecast $30
Place forecast (7-9) $11, (2-9) $12, (2-7) $7 Tierce $209 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($693 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Caruso
RACE 4
1st 8 The Makwakkers ($20-$8)
2nd 4 Space Race ($9)
3rd 2 Touch Of Fate ($21)
4th 10 Bridge Of Spies
Forecast $22
Place forecast (4-8) $7, (2-8) $19, (2-4) $24 Tierce $276 Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($1,133 carried forward)
Scratchings: 3 Bon Vivant, 11 Eastbrook
RACE 5
1st 6 Foreign Field ($51-$10)
2nd 4 Bowie ($6)
3rd 1 Tillieangus ($11)
4th 2 Stone Cold
Forecast $23
Place forecast (4-6) $9, (1-6) $16, (1-4) $7 Tierce $452 Trio $45 Quartet $1,146
RACE 6
1st 2 Now You See Me ($17-$8)
2nd 8 Super Agra ($21)
3rd 4 Master Uletide ($15)
4th 7 El Romiachi
Forecast $42
Place forecast (2-8) $24, (2-4) $9, (4-8) $26 Tierce $632 Trio $131
Quartet No winner ($250 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Sea Ways ($33-$9)
2nd 4 Rock Of Africa ($22)
3rd 5 Ballon D'Or ($9)
4th 1 Nordic Rebel
Forecast $132
Place forecast (4-7) $37, (5-7) $9, (4-5) $25
Tierce $5,039 Trio $217
Quartet No winner ($874 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
