Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 1 Gal Gadot ($64-$15)
2nd 2 Right Choice ($6)
3rd 3 Super Tanaye ($21)
4th 4 Frosted Ice
Forecast $22 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (1-3) $35, (2-3) $17 Tierce $460
Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($1,060 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 14 Zuzan ($16-$6)
2nd 15 Meteoric ($10)
3rd 12 Wave Warrior ($12)
4th 13 Whafeef
Forecast $15 Place forecast (14-15) $6, (12-14) $9, (12-15) $12 Tierce $85
Trio $27 Quartet $974
Scratchings: 2 Chief Rafeef, 6 Perfect Number
RACE 3
1st 1 Alabama Anna ($38-$9)
2nd 5 Code Zero ($6)
3rd 10 Mike's Chick ($7)
4th 6 Coral Dawn
Forecast $52 Place forecast (1-5) $15, (1-10) $21, (5-10) $16
Tierce $490 Trio $64
Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)
Scratchings: 4 Capri Gold, 8 La Fille,
14 Western View
RACE 4
1st 8 Super Excited ($8-$5.10)
2nd 1 Lulu's Boy ($9)
3rd 4 Eagle Strike ($7)
4th 7 Soweto Spina
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-8) $4, (4-8) $7, (1-4) $12
Tierce $56 Trio $27 Quartet $94
RACE 5
1st 8 Seemyvision ($189-$47)
2nd 12 Madame Patrice ($12)
3rd 2 Var Aglow ($6)
4th 11 Princess Queen
Forecast $231 Place forecast (8-12) $61, (2-8) $70, (2-12) $11 Tierce No winner ($4,074 carried forward) Trio $621
Quartet No winner ($233 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Upcloseandpersonal,
9 Zodiac Princess
RACE 6
1st 2 Emerald Crest ($13-$12)
2nd 7 Spanish Song ($15)
3rd 1 Winter Watch (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Miracle And Wonder
Forecast $19
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $228 Trio $31 Quartet $512
Scratching: 5 Bat Out Of Hell
RACE 7
1st 2 Anna Capri ($15-$8)
2nd 4 Before The Dawn ($40)
3rd 3 Rapid Fire (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Glowtoria
Forecast $50
Tierce $147
Trio $40
Quartet $2,094 ($239 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
