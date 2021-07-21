Racing

Tuesday's South Africa results

Jul 21, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Gal Gadot ($64-$15)

2nd 2 Right Choice ($6)

3rd 3 Super Tanaye ($21)

4th 4 Frosted Ice

Forecast $22 Place forecast (1-2) $9, (1-3) $35, (2-3) $17 Tierce $460

Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($1,060 carried forward)

No dilly-dally for Derby dudes
Racing

No dilly-dally for Derby dudes

Related Stories

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Starlight outshines Tiger Roar

Pies all round from treble-winning trainer Logan

RACE 2

1st 14 Zuzan ($16-$6)

2nd 15 Meteoric ($10)

3rd 12 Wave Warrior ($12)

4th 13 Whafeef

Forecast $15 Place forecast (14-15) $6, (12-14) $9, (12-15) $12 Tierce $85

Trio $27 Quartet $974

Scratchings: 2 Chief Rafeef, 6 Perfect Number

RACE 3

1st 1 Alabama Anna ($38-$9)

2nd 5 Code Zero ($6)

3rd 10 Mike's Chick ($7)

4th 6 Coral Dawn

Forecast $52 Place forecast (1-5) $15, (1-10) $21, (5-10) $16

Tierce $490 Trio $64

Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)

Scratchings: 4 Capri Gold, 8 La Fille,

14 Western View

RACE 4

1st 8 Super Excited ($8-$5.10)

2nd 1 Lulu's Boy ($9)

3rd 4 Eagle Strike ($7)

4th 7 Soweto Spina

Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-8) $4, (4-8) $7, (1-4) $12

Tierce $56 Trio $27 Quartet $94

RACE 5

1st 8 Seemyvision ($189-$47)

2nd 12 Madame Patrice ($12)

3rd 2 Var Aglow ($6)

4th 11 Princess Queen

Forecast $231 Place forecast (8-12) $61, (2-8) $70, (2-12) $11 Tierce No winner ($4,074 carried forward) Trio $621

Quartet No winner ($233 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Upcloseandpersonal,

9 Zodiac Princess

RACE 6

1st 2 Emerald Crest ($13-$12)

2nd 7 Spanish Song ($15)

3rd 1 Winter Watch (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Miracle And Wonder

Forecast $19

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $228 Trio $31 Quartet $512

Scratching: 5 Bat Out Of Hell

RACE 7

1st 2 Anna Capri ($15-$8)

2nd 4 Before The Dawn ($40)

3rd 3 Rapid Fire (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Glowtoria

Forecast $50

Tierce $147

Trio $40

Quartet $2,094 ($239 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING