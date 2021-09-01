Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Sep 01, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 2 Kaptein Martiens ($36-$10)

2nd 4 Maraca Ginger ($7)

3rd 3 Frontline Fighter ($5.10)

4th 1 Lulu's Boy

Forecast $41

Place forecast (2-4) $9, (2-3) $6, (3-4) $5

Tierce $327

Trio $28

Quartet $646

RACE 2

1st 5 Abalus ($7-$5.10)

2nd 1 Quick Run ($6)

3rd 6 Stolen Kiss ($9)

4th 10 Moonstrike

Forecast $6

Place forecast (1-5) $4, (5-6) $4, (1-6) $9

Tierce $25

Trio $11

Quartet $158

Scratching: 8 Bethany

RACE 3

1st 2 Samuel Salt ($20-$5.10)

2nd 5 Guapo ($8)

3rd 6 Magnum P I ($7)

4th 1 Coming In Hot

Forecast $16

Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-6) $11, (5-6) $11

Tierce $146

Trio $35

Quartet $627

RACE 4

1st 6 Amazon Orchid ($33-$9)

2nd 9 Icy Night ($5.10)

3rd 1 Twice A Miracle ($11)

4th 7 Namibsroos

Forecast $17

Place forecast (6-9) $6, (1-6) $15, (1-9) $9

Tierce $207

Trio $33

Quartet $558

RACE 5

1st 5 Princess Kesh ($26-$10)

2nd 6 Lady Fair ($35)

3rd 7 Nice Move (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Bold Decision

Forecast $63

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $468

Trio $41

Quartet $1,746, ($1,652 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Stunning Kitten

RACE 6

1st 3 Bit Of Fun ($23-$9)

2nd 6 Secret Link ($7)

3rd 2 Mister Blue Sky ($16)

4th 7 Indian War Dance

Forecast $11

Place forecast (3-6) $5, (2-3) $10, (2-6) $11

Tierce $144

Trio $31

Quartet $1,433

