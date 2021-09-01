Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Kaptein Martiens ($36-$10)
2nd 4 Maraca Ginger ($7)
3rd 3 Frontline Fighter ($5.10)
4th 1 Lulu's Boy
Forecast $41
Place forecast (2-4) $9, (2-3) $6, (3-4) $5
Tierce $327
Trio $28
Quartet $646
RACE 2
1st 5 Abalus ($7-$5.10)
2nd 1 Quick Run ($6)
3rd 6 Stolen Kiss ($9)
4th 10 Moonstrike
Forecast $6
Place forecast (1-5) $4, (5-6) $4, (1-6) $9
Tierce $25
Trio $11
Quartet $158
Scratching: 8 Bethany
RACE 3
1st 2 Samuel Salt ($20-$5.10)
2nd 5 Guapo ($8)
3rd 6 Magnum P I ($7)
4th 1 Coming In Hot
Forecast $16
Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-6) $11, (5-6) $11
Tierce $146
Trio $35
Quartet $627
RACE 4
1st 6 Amazon Orchid ($33-$9)
2nd 9 Icy Night ($5.10)
3rd 1 Twice A Miracle ($11)
4th 7 Namibsroos
Forecast $17
Place forecast (6-9) $6, (1-6) $15, (1-9) $9
Tierce $207
Trio $33
Quartet $558
RACE 5
1st 5 Princess Kesh ($26-$10)
2nd 6 Lady Fair ($35)
3rd 7 Nice Move (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Bold Decision
Forecast $63
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $468
Trio $41
Quartet $1,746, ($1,652 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Stunning Kitten
RACE 6
1st 3 Bit Of Fun ($23-$9)
2nd 6 Secret Link ($7)
3rd 2 Mister Blue Sky ($16)
4th 7 Indian War Dance
Forecast $11
Place forecast (3-6) $5, (2-3) $10, (2-6) $11
Tierce $144
Trio $31
Quartet $1,433
