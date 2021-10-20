Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Oct 20, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 9 Shimmerlindt ($9-$6)

2nd 6 Goddess Of Light ($39)

3rd 1 Quick Run ($7)

4th 8 Love Bite

Forecast $66

Place forecast (6-9) $27, (1-9) $4, (1-6) $26 Tierce $280 Trio $67 Quartet $676

Gold Reward heads talented trio

RACE 2

1st 1 Eyes On Tiger ($12-$8)

2nd 6 Back To Basics ($77)

3rd 15 Musical Kiss ($107)

4th 3 True Brit

Forecast $194

Place forecast (1-6) $70, (1-15) $105, (6-15) $1,691 Tierce $4,401

Trio No winner ($4,812 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($470 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Jet Captain

RACE 3

1st 6 Royal Mazarin ($72-$15)

2nd 4 Rainy Season ($7)

3rd 8 Wylie The Great ($7)

4th 1 Jacob's Ladder

Forecast $30

Place forecast (4-6) $9, (6-8) $18, (4-8) $6 Tierce $322 Trio $74

Quartet No winner ($1,272 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 6 Bold Jazz ($22-$8)

2nd 1 Willow Express ($8)

3rd 4 Stormy Winter (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Snow Palace

Forecast $19

Place forecast (Refund)

Tierce $126

Trio $6

Quartet $365

Scratching: 3 Kingsley's Heart

RACE 5

1st 7 Ablaan ($12-$5.10)

2nd 5 Balouchi ($9)

3rd 2 Cavalier King ($10)

4th 3 Little Prince

Forecast $17

Place forecast (5-7) $9, (2-7) $11, (2-5) $19 Tierce $139 Trio $44

Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 2 Grappler ($26-$8)

2nd 3 Spanish Boy ($16)

3rd 7 Buck's Fizz ($13)

4th 1 Mufasa

Forecast $62

Place forecast (2-3) $16, (2-7) $10, (3-7) $25

Tierce $572

Trio $218

Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Vaseem ($13-$5.10)

2nd 9 Riverstown ($9)

3rd 6 Ikigai ($8)

4th 5 Mardi Gras

Forecast $13

Place forecast (8-9) $7, (6-8) $11, (6-9) $16

Tierce $121

Trio $41

Quartet $1,875 ($1,918 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

