Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 9 Shimmerlindt ($9-$6)
2nd 6 Goddess Of Light ($39)
3rd 1 Quick Run ($7)
4th 8 Love Bite
Forecast $66
Place forecast (6-9) $27, (1-9) $4, (1-6) $26 Tierce $280 Trio $67 Quartet $676
RACE 2
1st 1 Eyes On Tiger ($12-$8)
2nd 6 Back To Basics ($77)
3rd 15 Musical Kiss ($107)
4th 3 True Brit
Forecast $194
Place forecast (1-6) $70, (1-15) $105, (6-15) $1,691 Tierce $4,401
Trio No winner ($4,812 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($470 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Jet Captain
RACE 3
1st 6 Royal Mazarin ($72-$15)
2nd 4 Rainy Season ($7)
3rd 8 Wylie The Great ($7)
4th 1 Jacob's Ladder
Forecast $30
Place forecast (4-6) $9, (6-8) $18, (4-8) $6 Tierce $322 Trio $74
Quartet No winner ($1,272 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 6 Bold Jazz ($22-$8)
2nd 1 Willow Express ($8)
3rd 4 Stormy Winter (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Snow Palace
Forecast $19
Place forecast (Refund)
Tierce $126
Trio $6
Quartet $365
Scratching: 3 Kingsley's Heart
RACE 5
1st 7 Ablaan ($12-$5.10)
2nd 5 Balouchi ($9)
3rd 2 Cavalier King ($10)
4th 3 Little Prince
Forecast $17
Place forecast (5-7) $9, (2-7) $11, (2-5) $19 Tierce $139 Trio $44
Quartet No winner ($232 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 2 Grappler ($26-$8)
2nd 3 Spanish Boy ($16)
3rd 7 Buck's Fizz ($13)
4th 1 Mufasa
Forecast $62
Place forecast (2-3) $16, (2-7) $10, (3-7) $25
Tierce $572
Trio $218
Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 8 Vaseem ($13-$5.10)
2nd 9 Riverstown ($9)
3rd 6 Ikigai ($8)
4th 5 Mardi Gras
Forecast $13
Place forecast (8-9) $7, (6-8) $11, (6-9) $16
Tierce $121
Trio $41
Quartet $1,875 ($1,918 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
