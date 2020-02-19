Tuesday's South Africa Results

RACE 1

1st 12 Expressfromtheus ($18-$8)

2nd 2 Untamed Tiger ($8)

3rd 14 Ideal Wolff ($7) 4th 4 Kratos Power

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (2-12) $8, (12-14) $4, (2-14) $3 Tierce $99 Trio $9

Quartet No winner ($838 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Ash

RACE 2

1st 1 Lightning Rock ($18-$8)

2nd 8 Cast The Dice ($21)

3rd 12 Wallaa ($7) 4th 4 Saint Marcella

Forecast $41 Place Forecast (1-8) $17, (1-12) $7, (8-12) $13 Tierce $184 Trio $69

Quartet $938 ($960 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Varimax ($54-$15)

2nd 13 Baahir ($18)

3rd 5 Strikeitlikeamatch ($29)

4th 8 The Makwakkers

Forecast $53 Place Forecast (10-13) $21, (5-10) $36, (5-13) $42 Tierce $1,484 Trio $317 Quartet No winner ($1,516 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Vartanium, 14 What A Story, 15 Country Squire

RACE 4

1st 14 Alicante ($17-$7)

2nd 8 Emerald Bay ($9)

3rd 6 Irish Dame ($30) 4th 9 The Sash

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (8-14) $11, (6-14) $38, (6-8) $54 Tierce $448 Trio $139 Quartet No winner ($2,416 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 7 Gold Griffin ($47-$9)

2nd 1 Out Of Your League ($6)

3rd 2 Brand New Cadillac ($13)

4th 5 Christopher Robin

Forecast $46 Place Forecast (1-7) $15, (2-7) $39, (1-2) $17 Tierce $1,426 Trio $137

Quartet $3,819 ($3,042 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Littlewood ($41-$11)

2nd 5 Ballet Shoes ($8)

3rd 2 Jamra ($18)

4th 4 Rabia The Rebel

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-7) $8, (2-7) $34, (2-5) $19 Tierce $495 Trio $59 Quartet $2,458

RACE 7

1st 10 Seven Patriots ($81-$17)

2nd 4 Just Kidding ($13)

3rd 1 Marshall ($6)

4th 7 Whiskytangofoxtrot

Forecast $529 Place Forecast (4-10) $112, (1-10) $21, (1-4) $16 Tierce No winner ($4,542 carried forward)

Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($360 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Electromagnetic ($57-$16)

2nd 6 Street Flyer ($15)

3rd 14 Flattley ($51)

4th 10 Kimberley Green

Forecast $281 Place Forecast (3-6) $54, (3-14) $136, (6-14) $545 Tierce No winner ($8,218 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting) Trio No winner ($1,078 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Quartet No winner ($578 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Scratching: 12 Senorita Amor