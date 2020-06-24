Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 9 Rise As One ($24-$7)
2nd 1 Country Mile ($8)
3rd 7 Nina Amelia ($24)
4th 6 Hey Gorgeous Forecast $7 Place Forecast (1-9) $4, (7-9) $34, (1-7) $16 Tierce $427 Trio $53 Quartet $3,262, ($4,005 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Rachael Hayhoe, 13 Largo Bay, 14 Milan's Princess, 15 Wine Tasting, 16 Great Diva
RACE 2
1st 1 Bowie ($30-$9)
2nd 7 South East ($5.10)
3rd 11 Valyrian King ($8)
4th 12 Western Lion
Forecast $9 Place Forecast (1-7) $3, (1-11) $8, (7-11) $6 Tierce $38 Trio $14
Quartet $731 Scratchings: 6 Proficient, 13 Procrastinator
RACE 3
1st 1 Spirit Law ($17-$5.10)
2nd 4 Consol Queen ($54)
3rd 11 Senescence ($7)
4th 6 Last Cheer
Forecast $296
Place Forecast (1-4) $61, (1-11) $3, (4-11) $27 Tierce $583 Trio $107
Quartet No winner ($228 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Cotopaxi, 14 High And Mighty, 15 Lightoftheunicorn, 16 Olympic Destiny
RACE 4
1st 8 Christopher Robin ($12-$5.10)
2nd 7 Johnny Hero ($38)
3rd 10 Hellofaride ($8)
4th 4 Skiminac Forecast $84 Place Forecast (7-8) $30, (8-10) $6, (7-10) $30 Tierce No winner ($1,480 carried forward) Trio $97 Quartet No winner ($438 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 American Indian, 2 Finchatton
RACE 5
1st 9 Apollo Robbins ($62-$20)
2nd 5 Sell High ($18)
3rd 8 Tyrus Express ($12)
4th 10 Captain Chorus Forecast $139 Place Forecast (5-9) $57, (8-9) $48, (5-8) $48 Tierce No winner ($2,774 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,242 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($528 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Latin Opus, 14 African Adventure, 15 Oyster King, 16 Tough Choice
RACE 6
1st 2 Battleoftrafalgar ($21-$7)
2nd 4 Rock The Globe ($10)
3rd 12 Stop For Nothing ($29)
4th 10 Spanish Boy Forecast $29 Place Forecast (2-4) $11, (2-12) $33, (4-12) $35 Tierce $1,106 Trio $223 Quartet No winner ($648 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Rooipoort
RACE 7
1st 5 Marshall ($11-$5.10)
2nd 9 Urban Rock ($16)
3rd 11 Bohica ($19)
4th 2 American Hustle Forecast $31 Place Forecast (5-9) $10, (5-11) $16, (9-11) $33 Tierce $47 Trio $39 Quartet $561 Scratchings: 13 Topmast, 14 Battle Creek
RACE 8
1st 1 Singfonico ($158-$68)
2nd 5 Twelve Oaks ($59)
3rd 6 Corvette Captain ($26)
4th 10 Grindelwald
Forecast $1,196 Place Forecast (1-5) $145, (1-6) $182, (5-6) $145
Tierce No winner ($1,096 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($762 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($364 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Written In Stone, 14 Master Boulder, 15 Hartleyfour, 16 Secret Dynasty
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
