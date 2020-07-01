Racing

Tuesday's South Africa results

Jul 01, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Soul Connection ($21-$9)

2nd 3 Intothemystic ($7)

3rd 5 Titelist ($28)

4th 1 Quattro Passi

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (3-4) $10, (4-5) $40, (3-5) $32 Tierce $870 Trio $121 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 City By The Sea, 14 Magokoro, 15 Nussply, 16 Gavs Angel

Ararat Lady (on the inside) finds that little extra to hold off and take Trial 3 from the fast-finishing Karisto.
Racing

Ararat Lady puts one over the boys

Related Stories

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Epsom welcomes owners back for Derby and Oaks

Give Winning Dreamer a big shout

RACE 2

1st 10 Golden Years ($22-$7)

2nd 3 Samoa ($10)

3rd 9 Veseo ($16)

4th 8 She's A Cracker

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (3-10) $14, (9-10) $14, (3-9) $34 Tierce $577 Trio $102 Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Dax, 14 Oksana, 15 Lass Going West, 16 The Pines

RACE 3

1st 6 Super Fine ($97-$28)

2nd 2 Zodiac Princess ($6)

3rd 1 Birdwatcher ($9) 4th 5 Last Cheer Forecast $104 Place Forecast (2-6) $29, (1-6) $31, (1-2) $7 Tierce $1,203 Trio $67 Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Lunchpack, 14 Hope For Millions, 15 Sacred Lotus, 16 Powder Puff

RACE 4

1st 3 Willo'thewisp ($27-$7)

2nd 7 Fast Draw ($8)

3rd 4 Bravo One ($7)

4th 1 Tyrells

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-7) $9, (3-4) $10, (4-7) $6 Tierce $160 Trio $14 Quartet No winner ($862 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Spooky, 14 Duke Of Abercorn, 15 House Master, 16 Champingatthebit

RACE 5

1st 11 Oceania ($76-$23)

2nd 6 Way Of The World ($18)

3rd 4 Glowtoria ($18)

4th 10 Colour Of Light

Forecast $127 Place Forecast (6-11) $47, (4-11) $32, (4-6) $24 Tierce No winner ($710 carried forward) Trio $403 Quartet No winner ($966 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Twelve Oaks, 14 Britannia Queen, 15 Musaytara, 16 Mercer Girl

RACE 6

1st 1 Anne Boleyn ($8-$6)

2nd 12 Golden Spiral ($28)

3rd 4 Upcloseandpersonal ($8)

4th 3 Heart Of A Legend

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (1-12) $22, (1-4) $5, (4-12) $36 Tierce $596 Trio $127 Quartet No winner ($1,284 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 All About Sophia, 14 Speechmaker, 15 Pretty Jolly, 16 Great Prosperity

RACE 7

1st 5 Gallic Princess ($15-$7)

2nd 8 The Fifth Wave ($11)

3rd 4 Secret Dream ($10)

4th 2 Operetta

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-8) $9, (4-5) $15, (4-8) $26 Tierce $303 Trio $57 Quartet $1,807, ($699 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Frosted Steel

RACE 8

1st 8 Big Blue Marble ($49-$13)

2nd 7 Isphan ($6)

3rd 6 Topmast ($14)

4th 9 Precious Stone

Forecast $76 Place Forecast (7-8) $17, (6-8) $19, (6-7) $16 Tierce $1,275 Trio $138 Quartet No winner ($1,246 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Old Man Tyme

RACE 9

1st 4 Captain Hindsight ($20-$7)

2nd 12 Gemcutter ($8)

3rd 2 Touch Of Fate ($48)

4th 3 Pillaroftheearth

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (4-12) $5, (2-4) $42, (2-12) $60 Tierce $860 Trio $109 Quartet No winner ($1,884 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 13 Sacred Castle, 14 Written In Stone, 15 Green Gunston, 16 Blow Me Down

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING