Tuesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Soul Connection ($21-$9)

2nd 3 Intothemystic ($7)

3rd 5 Titelist ($28)

4th 1 Quattro Passi

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (3-4) $10, (4-5) $40, (3-5) $32 Tierce $870 Trio $121 Quartet No winner ($320 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 City By The Sea, 14 Magokoro, 15 Nussply, 16 Gavs Angel

RACE 2

1st 10 Golden Years ($22-$7)

2nd 3 Samoa ($10)

3rd 9 Veseo ($16)

4th 8 She's A Cracker

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (3-10) $14, (9-10) $14, (3-9) $34 Tierce $577 Trio $102 Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Dax, 14 Oksana, 15 Lass Going West, 16 The Pines

RACE 3

1st 6 Super Fine ($97-$28)

2nd 2 Zodiac Princess ($6)

3rd 1 Birdwatcher ($9) 4th 5 Last Cheer Forecast $104 Place Forecast (2-6) $29, (1-6) $31, (1-2) $7 Tierce $1,203 Trio $67 Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Lunchpack, 14 Hope For Millions, 15 Sacred Lotus, 16 Powder Puff

RACE 4

1st 3 Willo'thewisp ($27-$7)

2nd 7 Fast Draw ($8)

3rd 4 Bravo One ($7)

4th 1 Tyrells

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (3-7) $9, (3-4) $10, (4-7) $6 Tierce $160 Trio $14 Quartet No winner ($862 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Spooky, 14 Duke Of Abercorn, 15 House Master, 16 Champingatthebit

RACE 5

1st 11 Oceania ($76-$23)

2nd 6 Way Of The World ($18)

3rd 4 Glowtoria ($18)

4th 10 Colour Of Light

Forecast $127 Place Forecast (6-11) $47, (4-11) $32, (4-6) $24 Tierce No winner ($710 carried forward) Trio $403 Quartet No winner ($966 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Twelve Oaks, 14 Britannia Queen, 15 Musaytara, 16 Mercer Girl

RACE 6

1st 1 Anne Boleyn ($8-$6)

2nd 12 Golden Spiral ($28)

3rd 4 Upcloseandpersonal ($8)

4th 3 Heart Of A Legend

Forecast $60 Place Forecast (1-12) $22, (1-4) $5, (4-12) $36 Tierce $596 Trio $127 Quartet No winner ($1,284 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 All About Sophia, 14 Speechmaker, 15 Pretty Jolly, 16 Great Prosperity

RACE 7

1st 5 Gallic Princess ($15-$7)

2nd 8 The Fifth Wave ($11)

3rd 4 Secret Dream ($10)

4th 2 Operetta

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-8) $9, (4-5) $15, (4-8) $26 Tierce $303 Trio $57 Quartet $1,807, ($699 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Frosted Steel

RACE 8

1st 8 Big Blue Marble ($49-$13)

2nd 7 Isphan ($6)

3rd 6 Topmast ($14)

4th 9 Precious Stone

Forecast $76 Place Forecast (7-8) $17, (6-8) $19, (6-7) $16 Tierce $1,275 Trio $138 Quartet No winner ($1,246 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Old Man Tyme

RACE 9

1st 4 Captain Hindsight ($20-$7)

2nd 12 Gemcutter ($8)

3rd 2 Touch Of Fate ($48)

4th 3 Pillaroftheearth

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (4-12) $5, (2-4) $42, (2-12) $60 Tierce $860 Trio $109 Quartet No winner ($1,884 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 13 Sacred Castle, 14 Written In Stone, 15 Green Gunston, 16 Blow Me Down