Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 9 Viridian Light ($56-$16)
2nd 6 Ohwhatanight ($7)
3rd 2 Our World ($7)
4th 1 Enchanted Creek Forecast $53 Place forecast (6-9) $17, (2-9) $13, (2-6) $7 Tierce $555 Trio $92
Quartet $2,879 ($2,882 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Maussane ($13-$6)
2nd 4 Isla Mauricio ($11)
3rd 8 Perfect Trust ($8)
4th 3 Iris Forecast $28 Place forecast (4-6) $13, (6-8) $8, (4-8) $14 Tierce $130
Trio $33 Quartet $956
RACE 3
1st 4 All Lit Up ($241-$39)
2nd 6 Hardekole ($69)
3rd 3 Wordsworth ($26)
4th 5 Benjamin Forecast $337 Place forecast (4-6) $122, (3-4) $66, (3-6) $57 Tierce No winner ($7,554 carried forward) Trio $2,101 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Purple Cloud ($7-$5.10)
2nd 3 Ticket To Ride ($8)
3rd 5 Star Captain ($21)
4th 8 Royal Watch Forecast $8
Place forecast (2-3) $3, (2-5) $14, (3-5) $32 Tierce $159 Trio $47
Quartet $1,325 ($1,629 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Fort Red
RACE 5
1st 5 Dazzling Sun ($7-$5.10)
2nd 2 Miss Marilyn ($10)
3rd 8 Gate Sixty Nine ($11)
4th 10 Qaaraat Forecast $12
Place forecast (2-5) $6, (5-8) $4, (2-8) $11 Tierce $48 Trio $18 Quartet $228
Scratching: 1 Gayleactic Star
RACE 6
1st 2 Elusive Fortune ($42-$17)
2nd 1 Dynastic Light ($8)
3rd 3 Rosalie Runs (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Zanadu Forecast $17
Place forecast Refund Tierce $46
Trio $5 Quartet $84
Scratchings: 4 Lady Lu, 6 Nikhils World
RACE 7
1st 5 Destin ($30-$8)
2nd 3 Sockeroo ($7)
3rd 7 Meliora ($14)
4th 6 Celtillus Forecast $23
Place forecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $20, (3-7) $11 Tierce $351 Trio $61
Quartet No winner ($1,606 carried forward)
Result of Races 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results
