Tuesday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 9 Viridian Light ($56-$16)

2nd 6 Ohwhatanight ($7)

3rd 2 Our World ($7)

4th 1 Enchanted Creek Forecast $53 Place forecast (6-9) $17, (2-9) $13, (2-6) $7 Tierce $555 Trio $92

Quartet $2,879 ($2,882 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Maussane ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Isla Mauricio ($11)

3rd 8 Perfect Trust ($8)

4th 3 Iris Forecast $28 Place forecast (4-6) $13, (6-8) $8, (4-8) $14 Tierce $130

Trio $33 Quartet $956

RACE 3

1st 4 All Lit Up ($241-$39)

2nd 6 Hardekole ($69)

3rd 3 Wordsworth ($26)

4th 5 Benjamin Forecast $337 Place forecast (4-6) $122, (3-4) $66, (3-6) $57 Tierce No winner ($7,554 carried forward) Trio $2,101 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Purple Cloud ($7-$5.10)

2nd 3 Ticket To Ride ($8)

3rd 5 Star Captain ($21)

4th 8 Royal Watch Forecast $8

Place forecast (2-3) $3, (2-5) $14, (3-5) $32 Tierce $159 Trio $47

Quartet $1,325 ($1,629 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 Fort Red

RACE 5

1st 5 Dazzling Sun ($7-$5.10)

2nd 2 Miss Marilyn ($10)

3rd 8 Gate Sixty Nine ($11)

4th 10 Qaaraat Forecast $12

Place forecast (2-5) $6, (5-8) $4, (2-8) $11 Tierce $48 Trio $18 Quartet $228

Scratching: 1 Gayleactic Star

RACE 6

1st 2 Elusive Fortune ($42-$17)

2nd 1 Dynastic Light ($8)

3rd 3 Rosalie Runs (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Zanadu Forecast $17

Place forecast Refund Tierce $46

Trio $5 Quartet $84

Scratchings: 4 Lady Lu, 6 Nikhils World

RACE 7

1st 5 Destin ($30-$8)

2nd 3 Sockeroo ($7)

3rd 7 Meliora ($14)

4th 6 Celtillus Forecast $23

Place forecast (3-5) $8, (5-7) $20, (3-7) $11 Tierce $351 Trio $61

Quartet No winner ($1,606 carried forward)

Result of Races 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results