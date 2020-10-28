Tuesday's South Africa results
RACE 1
1st 4 Gertrude Bell ($8-$5.10)
2nd 7 La Banquiere ($17)
3rd 1 Halliberry ($8)
4th 8 Lady Isabella
Forecast $29
Place forecast (4-7) $11, (1-4) $5, (1-7) $18
Tierce $170 Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($2,219 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Firealley ($12-$6)
2nd 8 Global Spectrum ($42)
3rd 14 Wolf Man ($33)
4th 7 Emperors Decree
Forecast $122
Place forecast (2-8) $32, (2-14) $41, (8-14) $101
Tierce $3,611 Trio $379
Quartet No winner ($5,243 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Jack The Jetsetter
RACE 3
1st 14 Magical Midlands ($12-$6)
2nd 3 Heartbreak Hotel ($10)
3rd 2 Essos ($9)
4th 15 Six Hills Giant
Forecast $24
Place forecast (3-14) $9, (2-14) $6, (2-3) $11
Tierce $96 Trio $29 Quartet $2,176
Scratchings: 10 High Moon, 12 Juan Carlos
RACE 4
1st 3 Kunming ($25-$8)
2nd 4 Perfect Princess ($7)
3rd 6 Hiems Venit ($20)
4th 1 Silver Maria
4th 9 So Flawless
Forecast $14
Place forecast (3-4) $6, (3-6) $18, (4-6) $15
Tierce $241 Trio $59
Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 Night Song ($12-$8)
2nd 6 Lets Boogie Baby ($11)
3rd 1 Half And Half (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Silver Sky
Forecast $16
Tierce $122
Trio $12
Quartet $438
RACE 6
1st 1 Secret Depths ($53-$13)
2nd 4 Rocket Girl ($15)
3rd 2 Gimme Gimme Gimme ($7)
4th 9 Flower Of Saigon
Forecast $114
Place forecast (1-4) $39, (1-2) $20, (2-4) $26
Tierce $530
Trio $130
Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 8 Vodka Lime ($43-$10)
2nd 3 Dark Crystal ($9)
3rd 5 Bad Habit ($7)
4th 6 Dad's Catch
Forecast $20
Place forecast (3-8) $13, (5-8) $6, (3-5) $7
Tierce $141 Trio $24
Quartet No winner ($502 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 7 Pippielangkous
