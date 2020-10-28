Racing

Tuesday's South Africa results

Oct 28, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 4 Gertrude Bell ($8-$5.10)

2nd 7 La Banquiere ($17)

3rd 1 Halliberry ($8)

4th 8 Lady Isabella

Forecast $29

Place forecast (4-7) $11, (1-4) $5, (1-7) $18

Tierce $170 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($2,219 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Firealley ($12-$6)

2nd 8 Global Spectrum ($42)

3rd 14 Wolf Man ($33)

4th 7 Emperors Decree

Forecast $122

Place forecast (2-8) $32, (2-14) $41, (8-14) $101

Tierce $3,611 Trio $379

Quartet No winner ($5,243 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Jack The Jetsetter

RACE 3

1st 14 Magical Midlands ($12-$6)

2nd 3 Heartbreak Hotel ($10)

3rd 2 Essos ($9)

4th 15 Six Hills Giant

Forecast $24

Place forecast (3-14) $9, (2-14) $6, (2-3) $11

Tierce $96 Trio $29 Quartet $2,176

Scratchings: 10 High Moon, 12 Juan Carlos

RACE 4

1st 3 Kunming ($25-$8)

2nd 4 Perfect Princess ($7)

3rd 6 Hiems Venit ($20)

4th 1 Silver Maria

4th 9 So Flawless

Forecast $14

Place forecast (3-4) $6, (3-6) $18, (4-6) $15

Tierce $241 Trio $59

Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 Night Song ($12-$8)

2nd 6 Lets Boogie Baby ($11)

3rd 1 Half And Half (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Silver Sky

Forecast $16

Tierce $122

Trio $12

Quartet $438

RACE 6

1st 1 Secret Depths ($53-$13)

2nd 4 Rocket Girl ($15)

3rd 2 Gimme Gimme Gimme ($7)

4th 9 Flower Of Saigon

Forecast $114

Place forecast (1-4) $39, (1-2) $20, (2-4) $26

Tierce $530

Trio $130

Quartet No winner ($200 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Vodka Lime ($43-$10)

2nd 3 Dark Crystal ($9)

3rd 5 Bad Habit ($7)

4th 6 Dad's Catch

Forecast $20

Place forecast (3-8) $13, (5-8) $6, (3-5) $7

Tierce $141 Trio $24

Quartet No winner ($502 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 7 Pippielangkous

