Racing

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Nov 11, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

1st 1 Shangaan ($11-$10)

2nd 6 His Choice ($16)

3rd 3 Captain Who ($8)

4th 5 Global Spectrum

Forecast $17

Place forecast (1-6) $5, (1-3) $5, (3-6) $14

Racing

The 'Count' says goodbye to Singapore

Related Stories

Zac Kasa and Rocket Star in rattling form

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Green Envy looks red-hot to win Race 1

Tierce $80

Trio $25

Quartet $165

RACE 2

1st 1 Halliberry ($14-$7)

2nd 6 Bite My Lip ($11)

3rd 4 La Banquiere ($5.10)

4th 8 Forgetful Girl

Forecast $25

Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-4) $3, (4-6) $8

Tierce $123

Trio $17

Quartet $723

RACE 3

1st 2 Fire For Sure ($8-$6)

2nd 11 High Moon ($6)

3rd 3 Essos ($6)

4th 13 Magnum Fire

Forecast $10

Place forecast (2-11) $4, (2-3) $5, (3-11) $9

Tierce $51

Trio $16

Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)

Scratchings: 5 Bel Punto, 9 Coromandel,

12 Juan Carlos

RACE 4

1st 3 So Flawless ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Pharr Out ($16)

3rd 11 Whatsinadream ($10)

4th 2 Mirror Me

Forecast $54

Place forecast (3-4) $14, (3-11) $9, (4-11) $29

Tierce $434

Trio $115

Quartet No winner ($1,000 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Eva Eileen ($51-$10)

2nd 6 Springisintheair ($5.10)

3rd 5 Secret Depths ($8)

4th 2 Flame Tree

Forecast $44

Place forecast (1-6) $14, (1-5) $11, (5-6) $3

Tierce $288

Trio $28

Quartet $1,957

RACE 6

1st 5 Chat Ching ($35-$9)

2nd 6 Flower Of Saigon ($12)

3rd 4 In A Huff ($11)

4th 2 Scented Mistress

Forecast $46

Place forecast (5-6) $9, (4-5) $11, (4-6) $12

Tierce $431

Trio $57

Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Retro Effect ($35-$10)

2nd 8 Alfred's Legacy ($19)

3rd 3 Half And Half ($10)

4th 4 Silver Sky

Forecast $75

Place forecast (2-8) $18, (2-3) $11, (3-8) $23

Tierce $1,277

Trio $131

Quartet No winner ($1,181 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING