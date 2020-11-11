Tuesday's South Africa Results
RACE 1
1st 1 Shangaan ($11-$10)
2nd 6 His Choice ($16)
3rd 3 Captain Who ($8)
4th 5 Global Spectrum
Forecast $17
Place forecast (1-6) $5, (1-3) $5, (3-6) $14
Tierce $80
Trio $25
Quartet $165
RACE 2
1st 1 Halliberry ($14-$7)
2nd 6 Bite My Lip ($11)
3rd 4 La Banquiere ($5.10)
4th 8 Forgetful Girl
Forecast $25
Place forecast (1-6) $9, (1-4) $3, (4-6) $8
Tierce $123
Trio $17
Quartet $723
RACE 3
1st 2 Fire For Sure ($8-$6)
2nd 11 High Moon ($6)
3rd 3 Essos ($6)
4th 13 Magnum Fire
Forecast $10
Place forecast (2-11) $4, (2-3) $5, (3-11) $9
Tierce $51
Trio $16
Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)
Scratchings: 5 Bel Punto, 9 Coromandel,
12 Juan Carlos
RACE 4
1st 3 So Flawless ($13-$6)
2nd 4 Pharr Out ($16)
3rd 11 Whatsinadream ($10)
4th 2 Mirror Me
Forecast $54
Place forecast (3-4) $14, (3-11) $9, (4-11) $29
Tierce $434
Trio $115
Quartet No winner ($1,000 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Eva Eileen ($51-$10)
2nd 6 Springisintheair ($5.10)
3rd 5 Secret Depths ($8)
4th 2 Flame Tree
Forecast $44
Place forecast (1-6) $14, (1-5) $11, (5-6) $3
Tierce $288
Trio $28
Quartet $1,957
RACE 6
1st 5 Chat Ching ($35-$9)
2nd 6 Flower Of Saigon ($12)
3rd 4 In A Huff ($11)
4th 2 Scented Mistress
Forecast $46
Place forecast (5-6) $9, (4-5) $11, (4-6) $12
Tierce $431
Trio $57
Quartet No winner ($398 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 2 Retro Effect ($35-$10)
2nd 8 Alfred's Legacy ($19)
3rd 3 Half And Half ($10)
4th 4 Silver Sky
Forecast $75
Place forecast (2-8) $18, (2-3) $11, (3-8) $23
Tierce $1,277
Trio $131
Quartet No winner ($1,181 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now