Tuesday’s trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Paddington (V Duric)
2 Antares (Marcus Au)
3 Tigress (C Grylls)
4 Andre (M Rodd)
Margins and time: 1 1/4, 1/2, 21/4 (1min 02.42sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Good Luck Charm (Duric)
2 Absolvido (R Curatolo)
3 Thomas De Lago (CC Wong)
4 Yulong Fire (R Zawari)
5 Raja Muda (I Azhar)
6 Yulong Shengdao (B Woodworth)
7 Prince Darci (N Hanafi)
Margins and time: 13/4, hd, 11/4, 33/4, 1, 1 (1:01.84)
TRIAL 3
1 Lionrockspirit (Grylls)
2 Friendship (J See)
3 Sun Hoplites (Wong)
4 King Louis (B Vorster)
5 Golden Flame (Woodworth)
6 Time Odyssey (N Juglall)
7 Come And Take All (A Collett)
8 Havana (Rodd)
Margins and time: 11/2, 1, 1/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4, 51/2 (1:02.09)
TRIAL 4
1 Super Power (Vorster)
2 Best Bay (Collett)
3 Made In China (Grylls)
4 Kate's Keeper (Y Ruzaili)
5 Black Quail (MM Firdaus)
6 Justice Light (P Dellorto)
Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 5, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.25)
TRIAL 5
1 Shamarman (R Iskandar)
2 Secret Squirrel (J See)
3 Grand Knight (Curatolo)
4 King Zoustar (Grylls)
5 Taichi Belt (Ruzaili)
6 Red Bird (Collett)
7 Cognitive Intact (Juglall)
8 Mastermind (Woodworth)
Margins and time: 33/4, 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, 21/2, nk, 211/4 (1:01.50)
