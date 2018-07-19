Racing

Tuesday’s trial results

Good Luck Charm sprinting home for an easy victory in his blinkers test at Kranji on Tuesday morning.
Jul 19, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Paddington (V Duric)

2 Antares (Marcus Au)

3 Tigress (C Grylls)

4 Andre (M Rodd)

Margins and time: 1 1/4, 1/2, 21/4 (1min 02.42sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Good Luck Charm (Duric)

2 Absolvido (R Curatolo)

3 Thomas De Lago (CC Wong)

4 Yulong Fire (R Zawari)

5 Raja Muda (I Azhar)

6 Yulong Shengdao (B Woodworth)

7 Prince Darci (N Hanafi)

Margins and time: 13/4, hd, 11/4, 33/4, 1, 1 (1:01.84)

TRIAL 3

1 Lionrockspirit (Grylls)

2 Friendship (J See)

3 Sun Hoplites (Wong)

4 King Louis (B Vorster)

5 Golden Flame (Woodworth)

6 Time Odyssey (N Juglall)

7 Come And Take All (A Collett)

8 Havana (Rodd)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1, 1/4, 1/2, hd, 21/4, 51/2 (1:02.09)

TRIAL 4

1 Super Power (Vorster)

2 Best Bay (Collett)

3 Made In China (Grylls)

4 Kate's Keeper (Y Ruzaili)

5 Black Quail (MM Firdaus)

6 Justice Light (P Dellorto)

Margins and time: 1/2, nk, 5, 1/2, 11/4 (1:02.25)

TRIAL 5

1 Shamarman (R Iskandar)

2 Secret Squirrel (J See)

3 Grand Knight (Curatolo)

4 King Zoustar (Grylls)

5 Taichi Belt (Ruzaili)

6 Red Bird (Collett)

7 Cognitive Intact (Juglall)

8 Mastermind (Woodworth)

Margins and time: 33/4, 1/2, 1/2, 11/2, 21/2, nk, 211/4 (1:01.50)

