Tuesday's trial results
TRIAL 1
1 Circuit Winner (K A'Isisuhairi)
2 Irving Lipschitz (C Grylls)
3 Ko Olina (O Placais)
4 Gentlemen Agreement (S John)
5 Wildfire (MM Firdaus)
6 Thousand Thousand (T See)
Margins and time: Hd, nk, 11/4, 4, 3/4 (1min:01.78sec)
TRIAL 2
1 Federation (T See)
2 Angel Halo (Placais)
3 Baccarat (I Amirul)
4 Darshini (R Curatolo)
5 Imdragon (TH Koh)
6 Shangani (N Juglall)
7 Fight To Victory (B Woodworth)
8 Superten (A Syahir)
Margins and time: Shd, ns, 1, 1, 3/4, nk, nk (1:02.68)
TRIAL 3
1 Gain Eclipse (WH Kok)
2 Streetwise (B Vorster)
3 Northern Sun (T Rehaizat)
4 Antares
5 Heng Kingdom (Curatolo)
6 Sonoran (M Rodd)
7 Queen Of Queens (Z Zuriman)
8 Fifth Command Flag (Grylls)
Margins and time: 1/2, 3, 4, 3/4, ns, 31/2, 31/4 (1:01.18)
TRIAL 4
1 Lim's Magic (T See)
2 Clarton Super (I Azhar)
3 Elite Invincible (Woodworth)
4 Imperial Win (S Shafrizal)
5 Elusive Emperor (Juglall)
6 Hermano Menor (Rood)
7 Chalaza (Curatolo)
8 Elite Star (I Amirul)
Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, hd, 23/4 (1:01.08)
TRIAL 5
1 King's Speech (Grylls)
2 Molineux (Rodd)
3 Quantum (Kok)
4 Murrayfield (Amirul)
5 One Kinabalu (Curatolo)
6 Sacred Magic (Zuriman)
7 Larceny (T See)
8 Hunting Tower (M Lerner)
Margins and time: 11/2, ns, ns, 1/2, 1/2, 33/4, 11/2 (1:01.92)
