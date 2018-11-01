Racing

Tuesday's trial results

Nov 01, 2018 06:00 am

TRIAL 1

1 Circuit Winner (K A'Isisuhairi)

2 Irving Lipschitz (C Grylls)

3 Ko Olina (O Placais)

4 Gentlemen Agreement (S John)

5 Wildfire (MM Firdaus)

6 Thousand Thousand (T See)

Margins and time: Hd, nk, 11/4, 4, 3/4 (1min:01.78sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Federation (T See)

2 Angel Halo (Placais)

3 Baccarat (I Amirul)

4 Darshini (R Curatolo)

5 Imdragon (TH Koh)

6 Shangani (N Juglall)

7 Fight To Victory (B Woodworth)

8 Superten (A Syahir)

Margins and time: Shd, ns, 1, 1, 3/4, nk, nk (1:02.68)

TRIAL 3

1 Gain Eclipse (WH Kok)

2 Streetwise (B Vorster)

3 Northern Sun (T Rehaizat)

4 Antares

5 Heng Kingdom (Curatolo)

6 Sonoran (M Rodd)

7 Queen Of Queens (Z Zuriman)

8 Fifth Command Flag (Grylls)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3, 4, 3/4, ns, 31/2, 31/4 (1:01.18)

TRIAL 4

1 Lim's Magic (T See)

2 Clarton Super (I Azhar)

3 Elite Invincible (Woodworth)

4 Imperial Win (S Shafrizal)

5 Elusive Emperor (Juglall)

6 Hermano Menor (Rood)

7 Chalaza (Curatolo)

8 Elite Star (I Amirul)

Margins and time: 1/2, 1, 3/4, 1/2, 11/4, hd, 23/4 (1:01.08)

TRIAL 5

1 King's Speech (Grylls)

2 Molineux (Rodd)

3 Quantum (Kok)

4 Murrayfield (Amirul)

5 One Kinabalu (Curatolo)

6 Sacred Magic (Zuriman)

7 Larceny (T See)

8 Hunting Tower (M Lerner)

Margins and time: 11/2, ns, ns, 1/2, 1/2, 33/4, 11/2 (1:01.92)

