Twicethequality can prove too good

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(11) GAINSFORD and (12) MR FROSTIE are likely improvers with experience under their girths. They will be in it for a long way.

(2) TICKET TO RIDE and stablemate (3) WORDSWORTH will surely make their presence felt on recent form. However, more improvement is needed if they are to win.

(1) EMBLEM OF HOPE is a smart two-year-old who is carrying some form. Improvement is likely and will give them a run for the money.

(4) FORT RED is also capable of staking a claim and is a definite place chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) CHILE JAM is regally bred while (10) PERFECT PRINCESS will come on with experience. Of the two, the latter is preferred and the extra 200m should bring about plenty of improvement.

(3) ARCTIC ICE and (4) CASA ROSADA improved on their debut efforts to finish close up in their subsequent races. They will be competitive.

(5) CHAT CHING and (13) TALLAHASSEE make most appeal as far as the newcomers are concerned. Watch the betting.

(1) STUCK ON YOU is overdue for a maiden win. Has been in the money at each start and will play another leading role.

(2) AUTUMN SKY is getting the hang of it. Further improvement is expected.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(11) TWICETHEQUALITY was eye-catching when second on debut. That was over 1,400m. He was outrun late and his greenesss cost him victory. This looks much easier. Grant van Niekerk will be aboard.

(10) SWAZI QUEEN is expected to improve by leaps and bounds. If in the mood, she could fight it out with Twicethequality.

(7) KAROO WINTER finished further adrift in that same race. Stablemate (6) GATE SIXTY NINE could make her presence felt with the extra 200m likely to suit.

(5) RUBY RHYTHM and (9) SCENTED MISTRESS improved when stepped up to this distance last time out. They will also get into the picture with further progress expected.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(8) SOCKEROO has found form and has been consistent after being gelded. Came home late over 2,000m last start and has more to offer over this trip. But this is a race where many runners have chances. The early pace will determine the outcome.

(5) TROOP THE COLOUR has his quirks but maintains his form and could be a contender in this grade.

(3) ANSE LAZIO and (4) HOLY WARRIOR are both lightly raced, maturing stayers. They are closely matched on form and won't be far off the action.

(1) SILVER DE LANGE and (2) CELESTIAL PRINCE can stay till the cows come home. They are proven at a higher level. However, they concede weight all round and may need things to go their way.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) HILDEGARDE was outgunned late over a longer trip in his last start. Improvement is expected and, over this distance, he will play a leading role.

(1) ROLL IN THE HAY is back to winning ways since reverting to this trip last time. However, he hasn't won a race at this track.

(4) CAPTAIN'S DARLING and (6) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE are both holding form and won't be far off the mark either.

(3) VARSITY LOVER is also a different proposition over this trip and poses a threat.

(8) PIPPIELANGKOUS has no weight to carry and is dangerous if he gets away and allowed a soft lead.

(7) VANDAH'S SPIRIT won at his latest start but has to do more if he is to confirm.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) ALSFLAMINGBEAUTY is well in under these conditions and is weighted to turn tables on consistent stable companion (2) SPIRIT FESTIVAL. The latter is holding form and could fare better from the inside gate.

(3) BAD HABIT has run well in both post-maiden starts and is likely to pose a threat.

(10) FOURS A CROWD and last-start maiden winners (6) SONIC BURST and (11) NOOSA PRINCESS aren't without chances either. Watch the betting.

(5) IKEBANA can make a race of it and could go into those novelty bets.

(7) WINDSOR BEAT and (4) DARK SONG have been disappointed in recent starts and are capable of better efforts.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) PHOTOCOPY will enjoy the return to familiar surroundings and, with a 4kg claimer up in the saddle, he looks well placed to run a big race.

(6) GREEN JACKET is holding form and is weighted to play a big part in proceedings.

(7) SAVEA is at the top of his game. He won his latest over track and trip.

(8) WORLDS YOUR OYSTER is unexposed but warrants respect despite unfavourable weight terms.

(1) ELUSIVE TRADER has yet to win over this trip. Bounced back to form with close-up second last start and can play a role these terms.

(2) MACHIAVELLI is capable but erratic. Has run well against stronger rivals.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) GIMME GIMME GIMME may need further to be seen at her best. If the pace is solid, she should prove a menace to the rest.

(3) SECRET DEPTHS is much fitter for this comeback run and will appreciate the step up to this trip.

(2) STAR OF SILVER seldom runs a bad race. The distance suits and all seems good.

(5) CRUSADE'S PROMISE is in good condition and should enjoy a return to this distance.

(1) ICON PRINCESS is a smart performer up the straight, but is unexposed over this trip. Capable of getting a look in.