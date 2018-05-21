Two down, one to go

Jockey Mike Smith steering Justify (left) to capture the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore yesterday morning (Singapore time)

Kentucky Derby winner Justify battled to a gritty victory in the 143rd Preakness Stakes yesterday morning (Singapore time) to keep the dream of a 13th Triple Crown winner alive.

Pressed early by Derby runner-up Good Magic at fog-shrouded Pimlico racecourse in Baltimore, the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, surged in the stretch to triumph by half a length over the late-charging Bravazo.

Tenfold was third, as Good Magic faded to fourth.

"Oh man, it was a nail-biter," said Baffert, whose seventh Preakness victory saw him tie with 19th-century horseman R. Wyndham Walden for the all-time record.

Baffert also matched D. Wayne Lukas's record of 14 victories in the three Triple Crown races - the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

It was Baffert who saddled American Pharoah in 2015 when the three-year-old became the first horse in 37 years to complete the coveted treble.

"We're going to make sure that he comes out of the race well and he trains well. He'd have to be training really well," said Baffert of likely plans to point Justify at the June 9 Belmont Stakes - the 2,400m race dubbed The Test of the Champion.

Between Affirmed's Triple Crown sweep in 1978 and American Pharoah's in 2015, 13 horses won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness but were disappointed in the Belmont.

Justify, unraced as a two-year-old, won for the fifth time in five races - all since February. And Baffert said the Preakness was his toughest challenge yet.

"It was a hard race today on him - probably the hardest race he's had," said Baffert. "But, you know, he's getting fit. He's just a wonderful, beautiful horse."

Justify, sent off a 2-5 favourite, held on, completing the 1,900m in 1min55.93sec as a crowd of 134,487 erupted.

"Unbelievable. It's a dream come true," said Smith, who acknowledged his mount "got a little tired".