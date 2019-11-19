Racing

Two suspended, two charged, one fined

Nov 19, 2019 06:00 am

APPRENTICE JOCKEY JOSEPH SEE

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Nov 23 to Dec 6.

Offence: Careless riding on Loving Babe in Race 2 on Friday.

JOCKEY L BEUZELIN

Penalty: Three Singapore race days, from Jan 2 to Jan 12, following his earlier suspension from Dec 2 to Jan 1.

Offence: Careless riding on Shepherd's Hymn in Race 2 on Sunday.

JOCKEY V DURIC

Penalty: The stewards set aside a decision until Duric tenders further submissions.

Offence: Found guilty of careless riding on Mighty Emperor in Race 3 on Sunday.

JOCKEY A COLLETT

Penalty: $1,000 fine.

Offence: Failing to ride Dragonite out to the end in Race 5 on Sunday, finishing in fifth.

APPRENTICE JOCKEY I AMIRUL

Penalty: The stewards set aside a decision until Amirul tenders further submissions.

Offence: Found guilty of careless riding on Hyde Park in Race 10 on Sunday.

