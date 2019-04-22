Ugly Warrior is looking real pretty

RACE 1 (1,650M)

2 GREAT TREASURE was narrowly run down by Elusive State earlier this season on the dirt. If he runs up to that level here, he is the one to beat.

4 REMARKABLE was slow out last start and from there he struggled. He'll need the right run but, if he gets it, he'll be around the mark again.

1 CLEAR CHOICE is unraced on the dirt, however he did score on the surface in a recent trial at Conghua. He's capable.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

1 ALCAZAR is winless across 17 starts in Hong Kong. He drops to Class 5 and, with the right run, he can breakthrough.

2 MAJESTIC ENDEAVOUR was a Class 5 winner before being stepped out over a mile in Class 4 where he was well beaten. He's since raced over 1,200m and off his last two performances; he's shown that he is ready for a return to 1,400m.

6 NEVER BETTER has finished runner-up in two of his last three. He was well beaten over 1,650m in his latest, but he should improve back to 1,400m.

10 RUMINARE is the likely leader. He's drawn (2) to get all the favours in his bid for back-to-back wins.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

9 GENERAL TRUMP has improved with racing. Latest, he closed strongly from the rear of the field to snatch third over 1,200m. He's ready for 1,400m and he's at a winning mark.

1 BAND OF BROTHERS won really well last start. He'll need to shoulder some weight, but he's struck another winnable race.

5 BUDDIES put himself into the race to grab fifth last start. He'll do the same again and give himself every chance.

4 SAM'S LOVE flashed home for third two starts ago over this course and distance. Strong booking of Joao Moreira enhances his claims.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 STAR LUCK was an impressive last-start winner. He's shown plenty of natural talent and if he can overcome the wide draw and eight point ratings rise, he'll be tough to beat.

8 COOLCELEB shocked at 31/1 last start. He's found another winnable race and if he can hold his form, he'll go close.

7 HEARTS KEEPER is the 75-start veteran of the field who debuted in 2012. He's a six-time winner on the dirt over 1,200m who with only a light weight, he will get his chance.

4 FLYING LOVER scored a breakthrough win last start. He put a margin (2.5L) on them that day and remains a big watch for Me Tsui.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

9 VOYAGE WARRIOR couldn't have been more impressive on debut. He scored by four lengths under his own steam and he's expected to make it back-to-back wins, assuming he handles the 14-point ratings rise.

5 UTOPIA LIFE crossed the line in first last start but was relegated to fourth following a protest against him. He's the main danger.

4 SUNNY BOY was hard-held in a recent trial. He's doing everything right and is capable of a top-three finish.

13 CALIFORNIA GUNGHO is racing well and he can't be overlooked.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

4 FAITHFUL TRINITY is better ridden close to the speed. He was taken back last start, but the inside draw (2) should prompt connections to push forward, and if so he could be competitive at a price.

10 CIRCUIT THREE put in a big run to grab second last start. He's racing well and it wouldn't surprise if he finished one better on Monday.

14 SAVVY SEVEN has placed in three of his last four. He's a top-three chance with only 118lb on his back.

13 LE PANACHE has been competitive in Class 4. He's fit and capable of making his presence known.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

4 UGLY WARRIOR is a star having won five from nine. His wins have all come on the dirt which he returns to here and if he performs at his best, he'll prove tough to catch.

1 GUNNISON has mixed his form across his career, but his dirt record (2: 1-1-0) this season commands respect. He'll push forward to contest for the lead.

5 FLAT HEAVEN scored in a recent trial on the dirt. He's a place chance.

8 I AM POWER is racing well and his latest trial effort on the dirt was positive.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 PING HAI TREASURE was an emphatic two-length winner at his dirt debut last start. He might be ready to continue his climb up the ratings ladder now.

7 GAMEPLAYER EMPEROR has been consistent of late on the dirt. His win three starts ago rates highly and Chan's claim (-10lb) will see him carry only 111lb.

Zac Purton hops off Noble Steed to partner 3 ROYAL PERFORMER; who was an impressive dirt-trial winner recently.

12 THUNDER STOMP will make his presence felt with only 113lb to carry.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 SIMPLY BIG just missed last start, beaten by only a nose, but with less weight on his back this time, he is capable of turning the tables here.

2 WINNER SUPREME is chasing the hat-trick. He's the likely leader; however against him is that he won't be alone out in front.

8 MULTIMILLION is one who will push forward. A recent trial win on the surface suggests that he can handle it.

10 ENSHRINED caught the scoring in a recent dirt trial at Conghua and he remains a big watch.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 PERFECT MATCH has won three from five. He's progressed from Griffin to Class 3 where he finished a narrow second in his latest. He'll need to overcome the wide draw (14), but he's a talent.

14 CHAIRMAN LO has been a costly conveyance across his career having finished second on four occasions. Nevertheless, he's still racing well and a breakthrough win is nearing.

9 ELITE PATCH has given every indication that he is ready for a step up to 1400m.

3 SUPER WISE led and won well last start. He'll push forward and try the same again.