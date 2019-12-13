Undiscovered Gem looks set to sparkle in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) DIVINE LAW is holding his form and can contest the finish again.

(3) WHAT A PRINCE is clearly better than he showed last start. He has a winning chance.

(2) DADS ROOTS showed improvement last time out and has blinkers on this time, so does deserve respect.

(10) JUZCAR and (12) REAL RASCAL are having their first run.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) EVERMORE has done better on the Polytrack but does have a winning chance.

(5) FIRST CHARM was running on late last start and should go close to winning.

(3) COMET PATH is better than her last run would suggest. She could spring a surprise.

(1) ELUSIVE JAID showed improvement on her local debut. That run was on the Polytrack.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) UNDISCOVERED GEM was a bit unlucky last time out and could go one better.

(3) GREAT ACHIEVEMENT has some fair form and can contest the finish.

The last time (2) ALWAYS DANCING was seen on the turf she was a big-margin winner.

(1) MISS CALYPSO has been battling to find her best form but is not out of it.

(6) DAY TRIP makes her local debut but will need further than this distance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(2) VERBARIUM was an impressive debut winner on the Polytrack. Thisis a tougher race and he will now have to prove himself on the turf.

(4) THOMAS SHELBY is improving and could place.

(1) STOPTHINKINGOFME is probably better over 1,000m but has a place chance.

(3) LLOYD GEORGE returns to the care of trainer Alan Greeff and could improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(8) ALPINE GLACIER is doing well and can go close.

(2) CLIFTON CRUSHER won nicely over this distance on the Polytrack with blinkers and can follow up.

(1) ALWAHSH is probably at his best over this 1,200m and does have a winning chance.

(4) LE GRAND ROUGE has gate issues but is a danger.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) SCARBOROUGH FAIR was outpaced last start in a decent field and could bounce back to win a race like this.

(8) PHILOS and (9) VICTORY MARCH also have winning chances.

(1) HARD CORE is better than his last run. He did win nicely on the turf before that.

(7) SEATTLE SWING is unreliable but can place.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(5) JUST MY STYLE probably needed her last run and that distance was too short anyway. She can win this.

(1) FRIKKIE only found one better last time out and the winner Rock Aloe looks a decent sort, so must be considered.

(4) THE SILVA FOX does not always show his best side but is not out of it.

(2) EVOLVER returns from a break and is likely to improve.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(7) WORLD SQUARED has some fair form and could like this distance.

(6) SHADOWLAND is improving and could also like the longer distance.

(8) DOUBLE SHUFFLE could still improve.

(4) GREY MISTRESS probably needs to do more to win but could place.