Union Jack on a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) CAPTAIN CARLOS is still trying to win a race. This could be his breakthrough chance.

(2) MIO VITO is another struggling to win but could earn some minor money.

(3) THOMAS SHELBY makes his local debut. It is a bit surprising that stable jockey Chase Maujean is aboard (6) APOLLO ROCK, who only found one better last time out.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) WINTER ORCHID is battling to win and gets a chance in this company.

(2) EFFORT returns from a break. Her last run was disappointing.

(4) ASCENDING HEIGHTS makes her debut for a strong jockey and trainer combination.

(5) BEYOND TEMTATION was slow and green on debut so could be smarter this time.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SHOOTING STAR is holding form and in this weak field he should go close to winning.

(2) BENEVOLENCE tends to lack a finish but could play a minor role.

(3) LOST MONARCH steps up in distance and could improve.

(4) BOLD LINNGARI and (5) BUZZ WORD disappointed last time out but could upset.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FALCON ROCK is in good form, winning two of his last three starts, but has topweight.

(2) DEEPSTON returns from a break and should run a good race.

(3) PALE LILAC did not show much on her local debut but made vast improvement last time out.

(6) OPEN FIRE can go close.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) DALLEY is battling to strike winning form but cannot be dismissed.

(3) REDBERRY WOOD is returning from a short break but does have a winning chance.

(4) BELL TOWER is improving and must be respected.

(7) ROCK STARDOM is coming off a decent run and must be considered.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) RINYAMI is improving and won nicely last time out.

(5) LEADMAN likes this course and distance and should run well in this line-up.

(6) SUNDAY FALLS is holding his form and should fight out the finish yet again.

(7) MIO GRANDE is coming off an easy win but does meet stronger this time.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) UNION JACK is looking for a hat-trick of wins. It is going to be tough for him under 62kg.

(2) ROYAL ARMOUR was not disgraced when runner-up on his local debut and does have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(4) THE HIGHWAY MAN is a bit unreliable but is talented when in the mood.

(6) LETS PLAY BALL has been doing very well on the Polytrack but is back on the turf.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) OUTLANDOS D'AMOUR makes her local debut and the Alan Greef yard remain in good form.

(2) DAME COMMANDER has won three of her last four starts and must be considered.

(3) DANCING IN SEATTLE is capable of a storming finish and can win again.

(5) WATSONIA is capable of better than what she showed last time.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(1) AEMILIANO could appreciate going back in distance and must be considered.

(2) SELF ASSURED won well on debut but did not repeat it over further last time out. He is back to his winning distance but now needs to prove himself on the grass.

(3) FOR LUCK SAKE could earn some money.

(4) PRINCESS BLITZ is very speedy and can go close. One for those novelty bets.