US Triple Crown winner Justify retired

Justify, who swept the 2018 Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become just the 13th horse to win US racing's Triple Crown, has been retired from racing.

"Justify had some filling in his ankle, and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign," trainer Bob Baffert said.

"We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can't be definite."

Campaigned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, and Starlight Racing, Justify dazzled at first asking, winning his career debut on Feb 18 at Santa Anita.

He broke the "Curse of Apollo" when he won the Kentucky Derby by 21/2 lengths on May 5, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby having not raced as a two-year-old.

After winning both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in wet, sloppy weather, Justify powered to a 1 3/4-length victory at Belmont in June to become the first unbeaten Triple Crown winner since Seattle Slew.

"There was never a time when I rode him that I felt like I was going to get beat," said jockey Mike Smith.

"There was no horse who could run with him without sacrificing themselves, and there was no horse who could come get him."

Justify won the Belmont sporting the colours of China Horse Club, after taking the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in WinStar's silks.

"To win the Triple Crown is an amazing accomplishment," said China Horse Club's Teo Ah Khing.

"The history of the Triple Crown and the difficulty of winning the three legs is not something I take lightly. It has been a great ride for all of us, and I have complete confidence Bob is doing the right thing by Justify."

Justify, who retired with a 6-0 record and career earnings of US$3.798 million (S$5.16 million), will return to WinStar Farm early next month.

"We all wanted him to finish his career in the Breeders' Cup Classic, but it was not meant to be," said WinStar Farm's Elliott Walden.

Walden added that reports that a possible sale of breeding rights to Coolmore Stud was in the works were correct, but that such a deal "won't be finalised until a later date".

The New York Times reported in May that a breeding rights deal worth US$60 million was negotiated, even before the Preakness, with the figure to rise if Justify completed the Triple Crown.