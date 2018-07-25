Racing

US Triple Crown winning jockey Espinoza injured in training mishap

Jockey Victor Espinoza. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 25, 2018 06:00 am

Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza broke a vertebra in his neck when his mount died while training at Del Mar Racetrack in America on Sunday.

But he is expected to "fully recover", his agent said.

Agent Brian Beach said Mexico-born Espinoza was diagnosed with a fracture of the C-3 vertebra in his neck and a "stinger" to the left shoulder, causing pain and numbness in his left arm.

"He has regained about 50 per cent of the feeling already," said Beach. "Doctors are optimistic he'll fully recover fairly quickly."

Beach added that Espinoza, who guided American Pharoah to the coveted Triple Crown of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in 2015, suffered no paralysis or other broken bones.

Espinoza was thrown from his horse, Kona Gold Stakes-winner Bobby Abu Dhabi, when the chestnut colt fell suddenly near the wire.

Owner Brian Trump tweeted the horse died of "sudden cardiac arrest". - AFP

