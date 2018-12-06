Value Of Justice ticks the boxes

He has had a string of trials since "returning home" and taking up residence at Kranji in mid-season.

And while Value Of Justice has not been extended in those hit-outs, he has been slowly working towards a win.

He's down to contest an 1,800m Kranji Stakes C race for stayers on Sunday and, in preparation for that assignment - his sixth under trainer Lee Freedman - he had a winding-up gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

With Craig Grylls in the saddle, the son of Daliapour disposed of the 600m fluently, covering the trip in 35.6sec.

I say he's "returning home" because there was a time when Value Of Justice plied his trade in Singapore where he was prepared by Mark Walker.

But, after five outings which produced nothing significant, Walker sent him across the Causewaay to continue his racing under Frank Maynard.

The change in scenery obviously worked wonders as Value Of Justice quickly picked up four wins and clutchful of placings.

In Malaysia, he will be best remembered for his win in the Yang Di Pertuan Negeri Gold Cup - a Malaysian Group 1 race run over the 2,000m in Penang late last December.

His owners, Lucky Stable, probably saw something they liked in that win and, here he is, back at Kranji.

Now a six-year-old, Value Of Justice has been active at the trials but has still to post a win at Kranji. Will this be the one? Down in this grade, he is certainly capable. So, let's see.

One who can win at his first start at Kranji is another Freedman runner, Blizzard.

He put in an exciting gallop in preparation for his Sunday assignment in Race 7 by running the 600m in a swift 35.2sec.

Grylls, who will be racing for the last time at Kranji on Sunday before returning home to New Zealand, was the man doing the steering.

IMPRESSIVE

Since being flown out here from his last base in Hong Kong, Blizzard has had two trials and he was really impressive when winning one of them.

That was late last month and on the day Blizzard tracked Galvarino for 800m of the 1,000m spin, hit the front 200m out, and looking like he was performing under different laws of physics, he cleared away effortlessly to win by three lengths.

Blizzard arrived in Singapore with a record of seven wins and 10 placings over distances from 1,000m to 1,400m. In all, he had 31 starts.

Will he blow them away with ruthless force at his Kranji debut? Well, you've to be there to find out.

Also catching the eye on the training track was Athletica. He had Matthew Kellady on the reins when running the 600m in 38.2sec.

A four-year-old entire, he is trained by Shane Baertschiger, who saddles Effortless in the same race on Sunday. Will it be a stable queue-up for the Baertschiger yard and a winning quinella for punters? Again, you have to be there to find out.