Verinova will be sprinting home

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) IMITATION GAME got his mind on things with blinkers on last time. He should be involved in the finish.

(6) CAPTAIN LANNISTER was not disgraced when supported on debut. He will come on in heaps.

(4) PICK A LILY is doing well and should not be far behind.

(3) TUSCAN WINTER is making his debut. He can run a good race.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) VERINOVA was quietly fancied with blinkers last time and acquitted herself well. She should make her presence felt.

(2) SPANISH SONG is improving all the while and would not be far behind.

(12) ABALUS was not disgraced on debut and will come on.

(3) QUICK RUN, (5) SKY KINGDOM, (6) FROSTED ICE and (7) TALLADEGA can fill the minor placings. They are for your exotic bets.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(2) KATZENTHAL races before this. If taking his place, he could make a bold bid.

(1) LAZY GUY should be right there on collateral form.

(7) GRACE FROM ABOVE could get away from a good draw.

(8) AMBER LIGHT and (9) HAMAAMA needed their last runs when finishing close together, but both have wide draw to contend with.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(8) BOWIE, who finished third in his last three starts, was not suited to the pace last time. He could make amends with a handy weight.

(7) THE CONTRACTOR won well around the turn last time. He could go in again.

(6) SPICE MARKET could get into the action if relaxing up front.

(2) KAYLA'S CHAMP can never be ignored for money.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(11) SENESCENCE has never been far back. If overcoming a wide draw, she could chalk up a well-deserved third victory.

(4) CONTRAIL claims 4kg and should make his presence felt.

(1) SERGEI has drawn well and could improve more after a maiden win on his sixth attempt.

(3) IRISH RAIN and (2) EL ROMIACHI are not well drawn but could make the frame.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(7) ON A HIGH NOTE is having his peak run. With a favourable draw, he could take the honours.

(5) LUCY IN THE SKY has a wide draw to overcome but has honest form. She would not be disgraced.

(1) JUST AS RICH is holding form and should not be far behind.

(4) BROOKLYN BRIDGE, (6) SEE YOU TYGER, as well as reserves (14) THE MAKWAKKERS and (15) ROGER THE DODGER warrant inclusion.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) AL SAKEET was not disgraced last time. He could resume winning ways. However, he is up against strong challengers.

(1) VASEEM showed true potential after a rest when second. He can go one better.

(3) SOUTH EAST, who is finding his best form, and stable companion (4) KWITE A TRIP should be thereabouts.

(6) SWEET SENSATION could have a coughing problem but is capable.

(7) CAPTAIN MORISCO must be in with a chance based on his penultimate effort when he finished second.