Vernichey looks raring to go in the opener

RACE 1 (900M)

(1) VERNICHEY showed potential in her trial at Greyville. She runs down the straight but should make improvement and could attract support. The one they might all have to beat.

(4) ZIVA DE GRACE ran a fair race on debut without having trialled. It looked a decent field and he could prove a strong contender.

(7) WHISPERING WAVE trialled with a useful looking sort and could show potential in his debut. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) EXPLOSIVE BEAUTY has been on a learning curve for a stable steadily coming into form. She has fair form and can open her account against this field.

(13) ROYAL VIEW finished just behind the former last time out and the barrier draws are reversed. She deserves respect.

(11) RILEY DE VIE was second to a top-division sprinter in her trial. Watch the betting.

(16) EMPRESS ELLA and (7) UPTOTRIX can show more.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(8) JOSEPH JAGGER pulled out all the stops to win his last start and knows what it is all about now. He should make a good handicap debut.

(2) SEA SPONGE has run well on the Poly and turf and is holding form. He should be there.

(6) ROMANESCA suddenly amazed followers last start and could repeat.

(10) AL JACKMAN seems capable of winning this.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) PURPLE PERSUASION could like the change from speedy contests to this longer trip, but only the race will tell if she prefers it. In good form.

(4) BARINOIS is versatile and holding good form, so looks a big threat.

(12) BINT EL MALAK was dangerous again last time but has drawn wide this time.

(13) HELLO SUMMER is capable of winning this. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(13) WASHINGTON SQUARE has shown blistering pace. He showed it at Greyville last start he could follow up in style if he produces that same kind of run.

(8) QUANT MASTER won easily when odds-on favourite last time out. He could make a sparkling handicap debut.

(1) DURAN may have the draw advantage.

(7) BRAVO ZULU is in good form in what seems like an open contest. Can go into that quartet bet.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(8) SOIREE was rested after winning her debut. She will have matured and must have more to offer. But it is a thoroughly competitive race.

(7) COYOTE GIRL lost her last start by a neck, after winning her previous two outings in good style. She demands the utmost respect.

(6) BE HAPPY is lightning fast and can win at any track.

(11) YAAS impressed last start and can be a danger to the race favourites.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) G G'S DYNASTY should relish a drop in class. He has the best of the draw.

(4) WILLIAMS LAND relished the longer distance last start and could be on the up.

(9) VICTORIOUS MAN is another serious runner on form. He must be treated with utmost respect.