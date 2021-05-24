Verstappen leads drivers' standings after Monaco GP win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix yesterday to lead the world championship for the first time.

The Dutchman, 23, started the day 14 points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. He ended it four clear of the Mercedes driver, who finished seventh with an extra point for fastest lap.

Verstappen said: "I remember when I was very little, already watching this grand prix, so standing here I'm very proud."

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished second after teammate Charles Leclerc, who had secured pole position after crashing in qualifying, was ruled out before the start of yesterday's race with a driveshaft problem.

Britain's Lando Norris held off Red Bull's Sergio Perez to complete the top three.

As Red Bull went top of the constructors' standings by a single point, champions Mercedes dropped the ball.

Hamilton fumed after an early pit-stop strategy backfired, while teammate Valtteri Bottas retired from second place when mechanics were unable to remove the right front wheel.