Vettel and Lewis show mutual respect

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was generous in defeat yesterday morning (Singapore time), congratulating Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on securing a fifth Formula One championship and looking forward to continuing their battle next season.

The two embraced after the Briton secured the title at the Mexican Grand Prix, with the German later visiting the Mercedes engineers also to recognise the team's achievement.

"I congratulated him, he drove superbly all year and was the better one of us two," said Vettel, who finished second in Mexico behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

"I told him well deserved and to enjoy it - No. 5 is something incredible. Mainly I congratulated him and asked him to keep pushing for next year, I need him at his best to fight him again."

The season has been marked by mutual respect between the main two protagonists, however, and Hamilton responded in similar fashion.

"He came over and the one thing he said was, 'Just don't let off. I need you fighting with me next year' - which I respect, naturally," he said.

"I just said, thank you so much for being such a strong competitor this year.

"It was a true showing of great sportsmanship and respect between us, as has been there all year long.