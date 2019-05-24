Viking Moon for 4 from 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) PLACE DU MARCHE quickened up nicely last start and can go one better.

(13) SISTER LEE and (14) SPEECHMAKER have shown enough to have a winning chance.

(2) DIAMOND HEIST showed pace on her turf debut. She did not repeat it on the Polytrack but can improve back on the turf.

(3) FEARLESS FAIRY is improving but tackles a stronger company.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) AMBER TREE has run two fair races and could prefer this longer distance.

(3) BOLD STRIKE was not beaten far when trying this course and distance last time out but is badly drawn.

(4) CYCLONE JACK ran well on the Polytrack last time out and has a winning chance trying the turf.

Respect (8) GIACOMO and companion (9) MIO GRANDE.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) GINGER ROCK ran well on the turf in her penultimate start and can go close.

(3) AFRICAN DIAMOND disappointed on the Polytrack last time out but could prefer it being back on the grass.

(5) RUBIX can win.

(1) CIRENCESTER ROSE has been a bit disappointing in that she has yet to win but is not out of it.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) ARABIAN DYNASTY was touched off last time out and can go one better this time.

(6) MALINGA deserves some respect this time.

(3) MULTI GOLD is distance- suited and has a winning chance.

(4) FRIKKIE is holding his form and can contest the finish.

(2) SEEKING WISDON continues to improve but this is her toughest task to date.

(5) ANGEL OF ATHENS tackles a stronger field than she beat last time out.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) HIGHLAND HERO showed good pace before being outclassed last time. He can do better back in a race like this.

(2) FORT WINTER tends to be unreliable but is not out of it.

(3) HARD CORE is likely to do better back on the turf and look for a strong late run.

(5) ALOYSIUS has been consistent and can contest the finish.

(8) ADRIANO'S TRIUMPH may have needed his last run and can improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) FIFTY CENTS may have needed his last run. He is course-and-distance suited and looks the one to beat.

(3) UNION JACK has run well over this course and distance and can go close.

Respect (6) THEHIGHWAYMAN.

(4) STREAK OF SILVER has improved of late and is not out of it.

(2) AFRIKABURN did not show his best last time but is capable of better.

(5) MAVERICK GIRL loves this distance and has a chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) VIKING MOON seems to know where the finish line is and is unbeaten in three starts. There is no real reason to suggest it will not be a fourth win.

(2) FOREIGN SOURCE finished strongly last time and deserves some respect.

Stable companions (5) HOOVES OF TROY and (6) SIR CALEB are also not out of it and can run well.

(3) GOLD DRAGON won narrowly on debut but does look to have some ability.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

A big field and we can expect a competitive finish.

(9) GIMME KATRINA can win.

(4) DAME COMMANDER is holding her form and can go close in this line-up.

(1) SMART SUZY and (3) WATSONIA have won over this course and distance and deserve respect.

(5) LA ROQUETTE just needed her local debut and could be the surprise package.

(6) STOPTHINKINGOFME and (7) TRAVEL GUIDE are doing well and can earn.