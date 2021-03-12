Viking Moon good enough for four straight wins

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) QUE COSAS was a bit of a disappointment last time, when a well-beaten third. Very fit, she should do a lot better.

(1) EMERALD FLOE was nabbed late over this course and distance on her local debut. It will be no real surprise if she goes one better.

(2) INNOGEN is a long-time battling maiden but is good enough to fight out the finish.

(3) JUST SO EASY and (5) SHOWTIME BABY could earn a minor cheque.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) CHAI was well beaten last time but will be more at home over this distance.

(3) CIANNA has some fair form. The danger.

(2) PHARR OUT is clearly better than her last run would suggest. Could bounce back and score.

(1) CORSAGE and (4) ROYAL WINDSOR deserve respect. They have winning chances.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(9) WINTER VACATION was not disgraced when third on the turf last time. He has won on this surface and can win with improvement.

(5) PHIL'S POWER has not won since October 2019 but arrives in good form. Another winning chance.

(1) MARY LEE has some weight to carry but is right at home over this course and distance. Is clearly not out of it.

(6) FULL SCORE fought on to win a maiden last time. The runner-up, Homer Fidget, was a comfortable winner on Monday, so he must be considered.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(1) PACIFIC DUKE could be considered an unlucky loser when heavily supported last start. He tried to make all the running and was caught on the post.He can go one better.

(2) INNERSPACE improved on his Western Cape form when runner-up last time. That run suggested his winning turn is not far away but he is trying the Polytrack and is dropping in distance.

(3) WYLIE'S TRACTOR and (5) HIGHWAY STAR need to improve to win but could be in a fight for the minor money.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(4) NINJINSKY'S SON is versatile and has won over this course and distance. He has a winning chance.

(5) ANCIENT TIMES followed up a good win over this course and distance with a fair fifth last time out. Respect.

(3) CAPERNAUM was only modest on the turf but appears a lot better on this surface.

(11) IMPERIOUS DUKE, (1) BUSH FEVER and (13) CAPTAIN'S VISTA can be considered.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(2) LUMIERE is at her very best over this course and distance. She should be right at the finish.

She will have to fight off challenges from the in-form (4) VALERIANA and Polytrack debutante (3) LADY CATHERINE, who both are in good heart. The wide draws will make it tougher for those two though.

(1) STORYLAND has been a disappointment this season. But her rating has taken a dive and she could bounce back to some form.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) VIKING MOON has been in very good form, winning his last three starts. This course and distance is right for him. He is obviously the horse to beat.

(2) EARTH HOUR will be better over the longer distance. But, in all honesty, he hardly runs a bad race. He will be flying late.

(3) SULLENBERGER and (6) TARSUS love this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(11) MESMERIZING MOON is a course-and-distance winner. She has found a race that should suit her.

(18) LOOKS LIKE MAGIC has a chance on her good consistent form, if she gets a berth.

(6) CLOUD ATLAS is better than what she produced last time. Could surprise.

(3) LINDA LOVES LACE has been in good form. One to include in the exotic bets.