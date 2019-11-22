Vincent Ho gets in Hong Kong team

Vincent Ho will join Zac Purton, Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan as Hong Kong's representatives in the 2019 LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) on Dec 4, when 12 top-class jockeys will clash at Happy Valley to battle for the title.

Ho is the leading homegrown jockey with 13 winners.

As Hong Kong's champion, Purton has the first of four berths allocated to riders from Hong Kong. He took the IJC in 2017.

Moreira, the current premiership leader, and Teetan, third in the standings, secured the next two berths.