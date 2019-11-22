Vincent Ho gets in Hong Kong team
Vincent Ho will join Zac Purton, Joao Moreira and Karis Teetan as Hong Kong's representatives in the 2019 LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) on Dec 4, when 12 top-class jockeys will clash at Happy Valley to battle for the title.
Ho is the leading homegrown jockey with 13 winners.
As Hong Kong's champion, Purton has the first of four berths allocated to riders from Hong Kong. He took the IJC in 2017.
Moreira, the current premiership leader, and Teetan, third in the standings, secured the next two berths.
The eight invited jockeys are reigning IJC champion and three-time English champion Silvestre de Sousa, three-time IJC winner Frankie Dettori , three-time Sydney and two-time New Zealand champion James McDonald, two-time IJC winner Ryan Moore, this season's British champion Oisin Murphy, two-time French champion Pierre-Charles Boudot, 2017 Irish champion Colin Keane and Yuga Kawada, the 2019 World All-Star Jockeys champion. - HKJC
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now