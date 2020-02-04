Virginia looks set for a double in Race 7

RACE 1 (1,200M)

Filly (12) DUCHESS OF WINDSOR has it all to do against the males after a rest and a poor barrier position, but she has ability.

(10) UP EARLY sports blinkers for the first time. Watch the money.

(1) UNDISCLOSED is running well now and should keep honest (2) TITELIST at bay on their last meeting.

(3) FORBE'S QUARRY wasn't disgraced after a long break.

Watch newcomer (11) ZUBERI.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) DICE THE BULLET was friendless in the betting on debut and showed inexperience, giving start. She will enjoy the turn and come on heaps.

She could make up the 2.25 lengths on (1) RAZNA.

(2) NORDIC QUEEN needed her last run. She has drawn wide and could still need this.

(7) DARK SONG, (3) PASCHALS SAMORE, (4) OLIVINE and (9) IRISH JET are looking to improve.

Watch debutante (11) ON BROADWAY.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) BENJI needed his last run and should be right there at the finish.

The Dawson yard is firing and (3) EPIC DREAM has also come well. He could go in again.

(6) URBAN ROCK went wrong last time out and could get back on track.

Promising (4) AQUA DELTA races as a gelding now after a long break. Respect any money.

(1) LAND OF THE BRAVE could get into the mix.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) MALTEZA is holding form since her maiden victory over (6) TIGERMIL who could get her revenge.

(2) MISTRESSOFMYFATE never went on with it after a rest but the turn-over over this trip is exactly what she wants.

(9) SUPREME WIN never got into it last start and could do better.

(3) ENCRYPTION, (4) PONCHIELLI, (5) KIRKCONNEL LASS, (8) JENNY MCGEE and (12) FICTICIOUS could upset the apple-cart.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(3) NOW YOU SEE ME and (7) OH MERCY ME renew rivalry. The former will get first run while the latter will be catching late. It could go either way.

(5) KAY TEE PERRY has scope for improvement. She tries a longer trip and has a wide draw to overcome.

(6) GOLDEN SPIRAL, (8) TRAPICHE, (1) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY (claims 4kg), (2) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE and (4) ZULU DAWN have claims.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(3) SAMMI MOOSA has played second fiddle to (1) GREEN DRAGON twice before but has drawn poorly and should not turn it around.

(4) LITTLEWOOD runs on late and will see out the trip if ridden cold.

(14) RATION MY PASSION and stablemate (7) IDEAL CUT have money chances.

(9) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL can handle the drop in trip.

(10) ITSMYDARLIN gives start and cannot be relied upon.

(12) PASSION PEACH could earn.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) VIRGINIA won well after a rest and looks sure to double up over this course and distance.

(2) AURELIA COTTA disappointed in her last two runs and could get back to her best.

(8) SOUL OF WIT finished just behind (4) ROUGE ALLURE last time out but could turn it around with a 2.5kg difference.