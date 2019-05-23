Virtuosa to take opener

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(12) VIRTUOSA should have gained enough experience now and the distance should be to her liking. The one to beat.

(5) FLAGSHIP FUND should appreciate the little extra and shouldn't be far off.

(6) KAYLA'S CHAMP enjoyed the mile and should be involved in the finish. She holds (1) ANNATJIE on form.

(8) MARTHA can only improve on debut.

Watch newcomer (7) MARRY IN HASTE.

RACE 2 (2,400M)

(7) AWAIT THE SUNSET looks to have most to come. The one to beat.

(2) MERENGUE hasn't been far back and could get into the money.

(6) CAFTAN jumps up to a marathon distance.

(1) VIDA AMOROSA, (3) PEGGY CARTER, (4) FLIRTY GIRTY, (5) LACONIA, (8) ONE DOLLAR MASSAGE and (9) ARABIAN SUNRISE could get into money.

RACE 3 (1200M)

(5) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR ran a top race when placed third on debut in the Nursery and should be too strong for the opposition.

(3) DE LA CRUZ finished four lengths adrift and should not get closer.

Stable mate (2) CAPETOWN AFFAIR is on the up and has a definite money chance.

(4) HERTOG is a lot better than his last.

(1) BABY LETS MAMBO could place.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) BOLD MATADOR was not striding out last time but holds (2) PETRONI VINI, (3) COUNTRY SQUIRE, (4) BIRTHDAY BOY, (5) SILVER HUB and (7) HIDDEN BLUE on collateral form before that. If problem free, he should have their measure.

(9) POTALA and (12) AL JAHBATH are newcomers who could pose serious threats. Watch the betting.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(9) GALACTIC WARRIOR is in form and could go in again. He beat (10) TALKTOTHESTARS, (2) DONNY G, (1) GREAT SHAKA and (11) LIFE IS GOOD who are all better off and it could get closer.

(4) MONOPOLIZE is back after a break and could run a big race fresh.

(3) TORRE DEL ORO, (5) PILLAROFTHEEARTH, (6) COPPER JAY and (7) SINGFONICO could pull it off.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(7) DALAI'S PROMISE showed best form with an easy victory and could go in again.

(10) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT bounced back to form last time out and must be considered again.

(1) WINTER WATCH has ability and the 1.5kg allowance will help.

(3) CARMALITA is capable but could need it.

(11) MEMPHIS BELLE could get away with the 4kg off the back.

(2) KISSABLE is a flyer but has top weight.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(6) MISTRESSOFMYFATE could flash up late over the minimum trip. She will be among the front-runners.

(2) OPERETTA comes into this after finishing second twice. She could go one better but she will have to deal with (7) NAWAASI.

(1) GENEROUS NOTION will be doing best work late and should hold (4) FARARANGA, (5) MERCER GIRL and (8) FICTICIOUS on their last meeting.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) CONDOR GULCH needed his first run as a gelding and could double up over this distance. Stable mate (5) HAKEEM can never be ignored for money.

(7) ZEAL AND ZEST needed his last outing and should run well.

(8) DEFY GRAVITY should turn it around with (6) MANITOBA on 2kg difference.

(4) RAGOON has a chance if his breathing problems don't trouble him.