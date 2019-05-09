Virtuosa will catch them all

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(16) SECRET PALACE and (1) AL BORAK raced around the turn on debut and are now down the straight drawn on opposite sides. Both will definitely show improvement and can be supported.

(12) ROCK MANOR has been close up in all three starts and should be thereabouts again.

(13) SILVER SEA improved in his second race start and must be respected. He can pop up and score.

(14) SYX SHOOTER can earn a cheque. Watch debutante (15) BOLD OVER.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) VIRTUOSA flew up late on debut and should hold off (1) ALLMYLOVING and (12) TWICE AS SPECIAL on that and the extra distance should suit.

(10) SOLAR FLARE, (11) SPRING BREAK and (7) LATOYA are all having their first runs and could throw up some surprises.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(13) THERAVADA showed inexperience on debut but ran on smartly to get second. He will come on heaps.

(1) DICKENS was rested after an improved run and could win fresh.

(5) LION KING was tried in open company with the blinkers off and wasn't disgraced.

(2) IDEAL DAY disappointed before being rested - watch.

(12) SUSPICIOUS MINDS can only improve on debut.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN OF TORTUGA always gives a run for money and is unbeaten this track and trip. He beat (7) ROCKIN RUSSIAN by five lengths in March but is 3kg worse off and the latter should be a lot fitter this time.

(2) LAKE KINNERET is running close up and could get into the money again.

(5) FIRED UP never travelled last time but will do better here.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) VIRGINIA needed that four month break. She should make a bold bid. Many will be out to take her on.

(5) WALNUT DASH is holding form and could challenge.

(11) PICCADILLY SQUARE has been threatening for a third win and could be rewarded here.

(4) SAMMI MOOSAand (6) ELEGANCIA can never be ignored for money.

(2) QUEBEC QUEEN found the trip too far last time.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) CLEVER GUY beat (9) DANZA by almost a length here last time and it could go either way on 1kg difference.

(5) VALBONNE is running well and the extra 200m will suit.

(1) AFRICA RISING comes off a rest. He has class but appears moody nowadays.

(2) SOCIAL ORDER and (4) SEVILLE ORANGE are prepping but could flash up for minor money.

(8) ANGEL'S POWER could take home a cheque.

RACE 7 (1,100M)

(1) POOL PARTY claims four kilos which promotes (2) OURO to topweight. Both have ability and could get into the action.

(9) MADEMOISELLE gets five kilos off and finishes her races well so could have the edge.

(4) MEMPHIS BELLE, (5) TWELVE OAKS,(3) MISS PINKERTON and (7) VINE STREET STAR could get into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) AMERICAN HUSTLE and (2) WINTER STORM are two promising sprinters from Paul Peters'yard. The former bounced back with blinkers and could double up.

(10) GALACTIC WARRIOR is running consistently close up.

(3) GREAT SHAKA is better than his last run. Stablemate (5) DONNY G could take home a lesser cheque.