Viva Rio hard to oppose in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BOLLINGER showed improvement with blinkers last start when finishing ahead of stablemate (3) FUNDRAISER. He needs only to repeat that effort to play a leading role.

(2) WHAT A MAN is improving with experience and should be in the shake-up.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) LADY WYLIE fared better than stablemate (1) INNOGEN over this track and trip last start. With progress, she should confirm.

(3) WHAT A JEWEL could also get a look-in if building on an improved last start.

(5) NIPPY SWEETIE and (6) OUR PRIZED JEWEL are worth a market check. The latter is well bred and the booking of top jockey Anton Marcus is encouraging.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) VIVA RIO has been beaten only twice in five outings over this distance - at Grade 2 level in the Concorde (fourth) and last time out in the Grade 1 Guineas (second). The favourable conditions of this race make him hard to oppose in this.

(2) SIX DEGREES has earning potential, but the bigger threats are (4) WESTLIFE and (6) INVISIBLE.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) APOLLO ACE edged stable companion (4) DRAGON POWER in a similar race over this course and distance recently. There wasn't much between the pair then and there shouldn't be a lot separating them again on these terms.

(2) PRINCE OF PERSIA has held his own at feature-race level and is effective over this trip.

(5) AL BRAGGA and (6) AL WAHED can earn.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) AYE AYE and (2) FREEDOM SEEKER renew rivalry and are likely to play prominent roles with further improvement expected.

(3) PIPPIELANGKOUS has gone close in her last three starts and will give the others something to catch.

(6) FOURS A CROWD makes most appeal of the remainder of the field.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) HILDEGARDE ran well without the blinkers last start, but is better with them on and will be involved with the headgear refitted.

(5) VODKA LIME was a good winner over this track and trip last start and is likely to pose a threat.

(7) MON CHERIE is closely matched with that rival and could also get a look-in.

(3) ALSFLMAINGBEAUTY and (2) SOMEWHERE IN TIME are capable

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) CRUSADE'S PROMISE will enjoy a return to this distance and should have a role to play.

(3) CRUISE ALONG should enjoy the run of the race from Gate 1.

(5) HAMMIE'S FAN has more to do in this.

(9) SWEET KARMA and (10) ALFRED'S GIRL have decent claims.