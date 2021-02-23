Voluminous turning into a nice stayer

Voluminous racing past stablemate Shepherd's Hymm over the Polytrack 1,600m at Kranji on Saturday.

Reigning champion trainer Michael Clements maintained his two-winner lead over Mark Walker, as both claimed a double at Kranji on Saturday.

Clements had increased his lead to three winners, when he saddled a brilliant 1-2 finish with Voluminous outstaying Shepherd's Hymn in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack mile in Race 5.

But Walker narrowed the deficit to only one winner by taking Race 7 with Savvy Command and Race 9 with Time Lord.

The three-time champion would have levelled up with outsider What You Like in the final event, but his charge beat all but the Clements-trained $7 favourite Tuesday.

Tuesday's third success from five starts was The New Paper racing editor Tan Thean Loon's best bet of the meeting.

Clements' Starlight was backed down to achieve a hat-trick from as many starts, but was outrun by the Stephen Gray-trained $45 outsider Kharisma in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over the Poly 1,200m.

The Zimbabwe-born trainer was not too disappointed, believing his three-year-old will bounce back over more ground.

"He's out of a Zabeel mare. I think he's lost a bit of that early speed. He's looking for more ground now," he said.

His Voluminous is stamping his mark as an up-and-coming stayer, as evidenced by his win.

The former UK-based mare came with a win over 2,345m and a second over 3,200m, both at Lingfield.

Two runs back at Kranji, she ran a good second behind stablemate Iron Ruler from the front but she disappointed last start by beating only one home.

On Saturday, jockey A'Isisuhairi "Harry" Kasim parked Voluminous in third spot. Shepherd's Hymm led.

Once asked for an effort, the mare produced a good kick to beat his stablemate by half a length in 1min 39.05sec for the Poly 1,600m.

"She's freshened up and she's come good. The plan was to go forward around the first turn and be positive, and Harry did just that when he slotted her into third.

"There is a 1,800m race for Class 4 in March, and she may go for that."

Voluminous has earned about $40,000 for the Al Rashid Stable.