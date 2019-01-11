Vorster says goodbye Kranji, hello Adelaide

Barend Vorster, one of the longest-serving expatriate jockeys at Kranji and the 2004 Singapore champion, has announced a surprise decision to continue his riding career in Australia.

The South African confirmed he would be Adelaide trainer Tony McEvoy's stable jockey.

He is now waiting for the employment permit paperwork to come through before he and his family, wife Nikki and son Brendan, could fly to their new home in Angaston, South Australia, where he will be based.

The 42-year-old jockey said he had been mulling over a change of scenery for a while and the doors flung open when McEvoy advertised for a stable jockey last November.

"It was a hard but quick decision. It was necessary for the future," he said. "In life, there will always be the next decision, the next step. Timing will never be a good timing, but in this case, I think it's a good time to go.

"After riding in Singapore for so long, South Africa was not an option, and I felt I had to stay abroad. The decision was more based on family, and going forward, for my own career.

"I initially came here for only three months, and ended up staying for 15 years. I can't thank the club enough for the amazing opportunity they have given me, not forgetting they have renewed me for another year."

Vorster's score stands at 781 winners, 22 of which were recorded at Group level, including four Group 1s.

His highest accolade is undoubtedly the now-defunct Group 1 KrisFlyer International Sprint with Ato in 2012, followed by two Group 1 Lion City Cups with Why Be (2007) and Rocket Man (2011). He also won the Group 1 Patron's Bowl aboard Ato in 2012.